Theresa Nist Says She Found It ‘Shocking’ to Watch ‘Golden Bachelor’ Episodes

Theresa Nist has revealed that she found it “shocking” to watch her fiance Gerry Turner getting romantic with other contestants when she went back and watched the episodes of “The Golden Bachelor.”

In fact, Nist revealed to USA Today that she watched each episode twice.

It doesn’t appear that the update has deterred the couple’s happy ending, though, as Turner and Nist revealed on air that they are getting married in a televised special in January 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist Says She Watched Each ‘Golden Bachelor’ Episode Twice to ‘Absorb’ What She Was Seeing

Nist told USA Today that she did go back and watch the “Golden Bachelor” episodes, and, the newspaper reported, she “admits it was difficult to see Turner being romantic with others.”

“It was always shocking. You never knew what you were going to see on the screen,” Nist told USA Today. “I’d have to watch it the second time by myself just to absorb it.”

At the same time, even though Turner also told contestants Faith Martin and Leslie Fhima that he loved them, Nist says she believes him when he said it to her because “I was there when he said that; it was real and undeniable,” USA Today reported.

In the USA Today interview, Turner also revealed that the couple are moving to Charleston, South Carolina, and had their first outing as a couple at Burbank’s Smokehouse restaurant, where they “went in holding hands,” adding that it “felt naughty. But it was awesome.”

Theresa Nist Posted on Instagram That She Is ‘Overcome With Happiness’

Nist has posted on Instagram several times since Turner asked her to be his wife. “Overcome with happiness! We are having so much fun!” she wrote with one photo of the pair.

Nist’s sister, Charlotte, wrote on the post, “Pure happiness wishes for my sister and her future husband, Gerry!🌹❤️ I knew from the moment that U2 walked into Jennifer’s living room, that you were destined to be together! The electricity and love that permeated the air was undeniable!!So over the moon happy for you guys!!❤️🌹❤️”

With another post, she wrote, “on the most incredible high with my future husband! lots of interviews and Gerry is so happy not to do the interviews alone anymore. so am I.”

Meanwhile, Fhima, the other finalist, wrote on her own Instagram page, “Grateful for the journey on @goldenbachabc where I embraced vulnerability and chased love fearlessly. Though the final rose eluded me, my worth isn’t determined by someone else’s choice. True happiness blossoms from self-love and empowerment as a woman. The overwhelming support has been my greatest prize. This experience opened my heart and mind, and I’m excited for the next chapter, wherever it may lead.”

Fhima’s son, Zack Chazin, also gave his mom a shout-out on his Instagram page, writing,

Cheers to the queen @lesliefhima on wrapping S1 @goldenbachabc Your journey to find true love has been nothing short of inspiring. Your bravery to be vulnerable in front of the world is a testament to your strength and authenticity. Through every moment, you’ve remained a true class act and unapologetically yourself. You have inspired myself and many others that love is worth the pursuit, and being true to oneself is the most beautiful journey of all. I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see where this journey takes you next. #teamleslie forever

READ NEXT: Leslie Fhima’s Son Likes Comment That Takes a Swipe at Theresa Nist.