‘Golden Bachelor’ Winner’s Secret Dance With Gerry Turner in Manhattan

Gerry Turner has revealed details about a secret rendezvous he had with the final rose winner after “The Golden Bachelor” ended. It ended up in a dance in a hotel suite.

Turner gave details about the meet-up to ABC7.

Turner has narrowed the finalists down to two women, Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. He did not reveal the winner’s name to ABC7; however, if you simply can’t wait, Reality Steve has spoiled the show by announcing which woman Turner picks (although he has occasionally been wrong in the past).

Nist lives in New Jersey, which is closer to Manhattan than Minnesota, which is where Fhima lives, so the location may be another clue, but that part is conjecture.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Revealed That He Danced in a Hotel Suite in Manhattan With the Final Rose Winner

According to ABC7, Turner revealed that he “did get to spend some time alone with his new mate, in a Manhattan hotel suite overlooking Central Park.”

“I remember we were talking about our favorite songs, and we danced in the kitchen, and we cooked together, and we kept thinking we should sit down and watch a little TV; and conversation just kept going and kept going, and we didn’t have much time for that, and it was really a fantastic weekend,” he said to ABC 7.

Turner also revealed to the television station that he “thoroughly enjoys” the sudden fame, although he said people in New York aren’t as excited about it as people in Indiana, who rush to take selfies with him at the airport.

Reality Steve Says Gerry Turner Is Engaged to the Finalist He Picked

Although we won’t reveal who Reality Steve says Turner picked in this article, he did reveal on Instagram that Turner is engaged to the finalist. You can see that post here, but be forewarned that it reveals the woman whom Reality Steve believes gets the final rose.

Turner wore his heart on his sleeve and developed feelings for both women, he admitted during the fantasy suites episode of the show. “I’m in love with both Leslie and Theresa,” he said. “ It’s going to be an incredibly difficult decision to make. I hope that the clarity will come.”

He also said that the fantasy suites provided him a lot of that clarity.

According to Turner, the word intimacy goes beyond the physical to him and involves “feelings of the heart.”

He said he perceived it as “where we can go behind closed doors and have a conversation that’s brutally honest. However, he refused to reveal the degree of physical intimacy with Nist and Fhima in the fantasy suites.

But Turner declared himself confused. “I am looking at Theresa and going, ‘What is wrong with you, Turner. She’s the ideal woman for you,’ but at the time time I’m thinking what is Leslie doing right now.”

