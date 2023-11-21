“Golden Bachelor” fans think Theresa Nist’s daughter spoiled the finale on her Instagram page.

Stop reading, however, if you don’t want to get spoilers!

New Jersey widow Nist and Minneapolis fitness instructor Leslie Fhima are the final two contestants vying for “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner’s heart. Fans have been hunting for clues about Turner’s pick. Nist’s daughter’s potential spoiler is just one of them, but it matches a new spoiler announcement by “Reality Steve.” Again, stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist’s Daughter Follows Gerry Turner’s Instagram Page

Eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted the fact that Nist’s daughter Jen Woolston had followed Turner’s Instagram page. They pointed out that she would be unlikely to do that if Nist wasn’t the pick.

Of course, as with all “Golden Bachelor” finale clues, there is another theory; that being, the theory that Nist was sworn to secrecy and hasn’t even told her own daughter whether she was the pick.

Turner’s Instagram page is @goldengerryturner.

Woolston wrote on her Instagram page,

My mom has been in my corner from day one. She made me feel like I was smart, I was kind, I was thoughtful, and I could do anything I put my mind to. She was my biggest fan, and my best friend, and as I grew up I grew to support her and encourage her in the same ways. Going on a television show on a major network is a big deal. Sort of like when she encouraged me to go study abroad in Italy at 19 years old, we felt like why not? We only get one chance at this life right… and how amazing would it be to fall in love in this unusual and exciting way. We put lot of time picking out dresses and just imagining what it might be like but I’ve gotta say, really didn’t think about how many people would be analyzing every move and on their phones and computers writing negative things about her.

According to People Magazine, Nist has two children and six grandchildren. Fans will recall that her daughter appeared on “The Golden Bachelor” during the hometown date.

There Have Been Other Clues & Spoiler Claims

Fans of Fhima might have some hope by another clue. Some fans thought they heard Turner giggling in a video of Fhima dancing with her granddaughter.

However, that is inconclusive, and other clues had emerged that Nist was the pick. For example, some fans spotted a brunette woman sitting on the bed in a mirror behind Turner during an interview. Although some people think she looks like Fhima, an argument can be made that she looks more like Nist. And other fans thought a woman’s voice in a “Golden Bachelor” video was Fhima. The woman says, “You made it sound like you chose me,” and then the video cuts to contestant Ellen, but fans noted that Ellen never said those words and believe it sounds like Fhima.

Former contestant Faith Martin said in an interview that she believed that Turner had a thing for Nist from the “get-go.”

And that doesn’t even count the biggest spoiler claim by the man who has made Bachelor and Bachelorette spoilers his claim to fame.

Reality Steve came out with a big spoiler on November 21, 2023, announcing on his X page that Nist is, in fact, Turner’s choice. That being said, although he is often right, Reality Steve has been wrong about Bachelor Nation’s final choice in the past. For example, he got Hannah Brown’s engagement wrong.

“Basically every season I post the spoiler, at some point during the next few months someone will tell me the spoiler is wrong and they’re hearing different. Sometimes they’re right, sometimes my initial spoiler is right. This year has been no different. 3 weeks ago I started hearing that Hannah was with Jed and not Tyler,” Reality Steve blogged at that time. He was also wrong about Desiree Hartsock’s final pick. In fact, Reality Steve admitted in his podcast that he first heard that Turner picks Fhima before hearing he picked Nist.

