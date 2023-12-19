‘Golden Bachelorette’ May Come in Spring 2024, but BIP Might Get Shelved

After the success of “The Golden Bachelor”, fans have been rallying to see a season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” So far, ABC has not confirmed they will pursue the idea. However, podcaster and blogger Reality Steve, who is the king of franchise spoilers, has revealed some additional information signaling it is in the works.

According to what Reality Steve has heard, ABC is hoping to film “The Golden Bachelorette” during the spring of 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Plan for ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Seems to Be Forming

During the December 18 episode of Reality Steve’s “Daily Roundup” podcast, some interesting tidbits emerged. He emphasized that he was sharing information he heard about what ABC is considering, but that nothing was confirmed yet. He also noted that it would probably be at least two to three months before anything official emerges.

Based on what he has heard from insiders, Reality Steve explained he believes there will be a season of “The Golden Bachelorette” in 2024. “I think we’re going to get a ‘Bachelorette’ season in March like we usually do, and then a ‘Golden Bachelorette’ following it… Seemingly that’s what people want,” he noted.

He expects that the next season of “The Bachelorette” will film from March until early May, as it usually does. Then, Reality Steve believes, production will immediately jump into filming a debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Fans have been rallying for their favorite ladies from Gerry Turner’s season to get the chance to be the “Golden Bachelorette” lead. No firm decision has been made yet, though, from the sounds of things.

Reality Steve shared his thoughts. “Who would it be? Look, the only reasonable person it would make sense for, at least one of two people if they’re gonna go the route they always do for ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette,’ which is [to] choose someone from the previous season, the only two that make sense, really, are Faith [Martin] or Leslie [Fhima].”

He added, “My guess would be Leslie, just by the way things went down, everything she said at the ‘After the Final Rose’ on the couch… look, the storyline is all there.”

“Leslie got absolutely the ‘Bachelorette’ edit in that finale. Are they gonna make an announcement anytime soon? Probably not,” he suggested.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Might Not Happen in 2024 As a Result

Reality Steve noted that based on what he is hearing, adding “The Golden Bachelorette” in 2024 may come at the expense of another franchise spinoff. “I’ve heard they’re scrapping ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ next year and they’re going straight to ‘Golden Bachelorette’ right after ‘Bachelorette,'” he revealed.

He added that this is the possibility he’s hearing from behind the scenes. However, Reality Steve also emphasized that these were “unconfirmed reports.” He noted, “When I get it confirmed, I’ll let you know, or if it’s wrong, I’ll flat-out tell you.”

Production is hoping to do more with “The Golden Bachelorette” than they did with Turner’s run as “The Golden Bachelor,” Reality Steve explained. As he noted, ratings for Turner’s season were very strong, and the finale outperformed every other franchise finale for the past several years.

Given that, it seems producers would probably like to like to film a little longer for a season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” and perhaps build in some travel. If that falls into place, does that mean “Bachelor in Paradise” is gone forever? Reality Steve doesn’t think that’s necessarily the case.

Bachelor Nation Seems Game for the Possible Change

Early responses signaled that Bachelor Nation might not be opposed to the idea. After Reality Steve’s podcast, fans shared their thoughts in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“I’m all for this. GB was fantastic and such a better show than BIP. I want to love BIP every year but I never do and stop watching. I haven’t watched a full season of BIP in years,” one Redditor wrote.

“At the end of the day this is a business and I’m not surprised production is leaning towards a Golden season instead of BIP,” another noted.

“I feel like scraping (sic) BIP will kill the main show. Good tv characters don’t want to do the main show. Its the spinoff that they care about,” countered a different Redditor.

“One of the reason Golden Bachelor was successful because it revolved around people finding love with so much less drama,” suggested someone else. That poster continued, “Let’s face it, young people going to bachelor/bachelorette are mostly about creating fake drama for influencing and/or get a spot on BIP . TPTB might have finally realized that’s what people want after all.”