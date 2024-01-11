‘Golden Bachelor’ Producers Give Update on the ‘Golden Bachelorette’

Don’t hold your breath for a “Golden Bachelorette” season any time soon.

That’s according to comments that television executives made to The Wrap, although the story makes it clear they want to keep the “momentum” of “The Golden Bachelor” going.

They acknowledged fan interest in the franchise, and expressed happiness over the success of “The Golden Bachelor,” but they said they are moving forward carefully with the next version of the seniors-finding-love twist on the famous franchise.

This comes after the first “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner married New Jersey widow Theresa Nist live on television.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Executives Pointed Out That It Took 4 years to Develop the ‘Golden Bachelor’

The television executives made it clear that the success of “The Golden Bachelor” came because fans perceived the love search as genuine.

“‘The Golden Bachelor’ proved to be a good reminder that this franchise needs to be — first and foremost — about people you root for and a sincere love story,” Rob Mills, Walt Disney Television EVP of unscripted and alternative entertainment, told The Wrap.

Mills told The Wrap that the televised “golden wedding” was the “cherry on top of an amazing season.”

The Wrap reported that a “Golden Bachelorette” or other “Golden Bachelor spin-off” could take time to develop, saying that Mills noted that it took four years to develop the “Golden Bachelor.”

Mills told The Wrap, “So we will take the time we need to be thoughtful and meticulous with the same approach for any subsequent seasons.”

The Wrap reported that “Mills warned a future season would take significant time to cast and produce.”

“We’re all getting old — that’s the one thing that we all have in common,” Claire Freeland, executive producer and showrunner, told The Wrap. “To see people who are reaching a life stage that isn’t necessarily celebrated or seen in mainstream media as it relates to romance, a desire for intimacy, connection or love stories in this way, that’s really appealing to us.”

The Wrap reported that it’s likely another “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” will air before a “Golden Bachelorette.” Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” airs January 22.

However, despite those comments, the network previously revealed in a “Golden Bachelorette” application that production of “The Golden Bachelorette” is “scheduled for this summer.” The application asked: “Do you have any conflicts during June – August 2024?”

The Network Is Already Seeking Contestants for the ‘Golden Bachelorette’ & Another Season of ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Despite the producers’ words, the network behind “The Golden Bachelor” is already seeking contestants for a “Golden Bachelorette” season, the Bachelor Nation website revealed back in December.

The link at the page has now been updated to a new page seeking contestants both for another season of “The Golden Bachelor” AND “The Golden Bachelorette.”

You can apply or nominate someone else.

An age range is not provided, although the application refers to “seniors.”

“We’re looking for seniors searching for love,” it says.

Fans have written in many online forums that they hope to see a “Golden Bachelorette” or even a “Golden Paradise,” expressing different favorites for the slot, from “Golden Bachelor” contestant Susan Noles to finalists Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin.

“Nothing would make us happier … stay tuned,” executive producer and showrunner Bennett Graebner said about a possible “Golden Bachelorette” on December 11, according to US Magazine.

