Fans Have Selected a Clear Frontrunner for ‘Golden Bachelorette’

Faith Martin! Ellen Goltzer! Joan Vassos! Sandra Mason! Susan Noles! Will one of these ladies be the first-ever “Golden Bachelorette”? Well, for starters, we don’t even know if it’s actually happening.

Despite the success of the “Golden Bachelor,” ABC has yet to announce whether or not the network will move forward with a “Golden Bachelorette.”

Fans have been hoping that the show continues, as many have truly enjoyed watching Gerry Turner’s journey to finding love later in life. After getting to know Turner’s group of women, fans say they’d like to watch another love story play out.

There were quite a few standouts on Turner’s season of the show, but fans seem in unison when it comes to who should be crowned the “Golden Bachelorette.” The top choice is very clearly Faith Martin.

Martin made it to the final three but was sent home after Hometown Dates. Fans were devastated for Martin, who really had a strong connection with Turner. On “The Women Tell All,” emotions were running high and the tears were flowing. This seemed to make fans want to see Martin find love even more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Faith Martin Is Fans’ Top Choice for ‘Golden Bachelorette’

On November 11, 2023, the official “Golden Bachelor” Instagram page shared a photo of Turner’s final three women; Martin, Theresa Nist, and Leslie Fhima. In the comments section, fans expressed how sad they were that Turner chose Nist over Martin. Many also said they’d love to see Martin as “The Golden Bachelorette.”

“Faith was the best choice. I hope she gets to be Golden Bachelorette,” one person wrote.

“It’s ok bc faith will be golden bachelorette,” someone else added.

“Faith is your Golden Bachelorette!! She’s AMAZING and deserves to have her fairytale,” read a third comment.

“Faith for the Golden Bachelorette,” echoed another Instagram user.

“Please let it be Faith for Golden Bachelorette,” a fifth commenter said.

Faith Martin Said She’d ‘Absolutely’ Hand Out Roses

Martin received an overwhelming amount of support from fans after her appearance on “The Women Tell All.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the amount of love and support I’ve received from Bachelor Nation, thank you,” she captioned an Instagram post after the episode aired.

The comments on Martin’s post quickly filled up with people stanning for her to become the next star of the show’s new phase. That is, if ABC decides to move forward with it. But, if they do, Martin says she’s totally game.

In an interview with Parade magazine following her elimination from “The Golden Bachelor,” Martin was asked if she’d be open to taking the helm.

“I really don’t even know if there would be a Golden Bachelorette ‘cause I don’t know when they’d find time to do it,” Martin said.

“My direct answer would be ‘absolutely.’ I would do it because it’s been one of the best experiences of my life doing [The Golden Bachelor], and I would love for them to vet the people that I was interested in dating. Find them for me! Of course I would say yes,” she added.

