The Best Memes, GIFS & Jokes About the ‘Golden Wedding’

The memes, GIFS and jokes flew fast and furious on social media during and after the “golden wedding.”
Theresa Nist and “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner officially tied the knot live on television on January 4, with former contestant Susan Noles officiating. The two-hour special also featured former “Golden Bachelor” contestant Kathy “zip it” Swarts taking a spin at interviewing guests and former contestants alongside former “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson.
Many of the former stars of Bachelor Nation were there, including OG couple Ryan and Trista Sutter.
Here are more than 20 memes, jokes and GIFs relating to the golden wedding.
1. Fans Caught Glimpses of Kaitlyn Bristowe
Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristow downing meatballs on camera got some people’s attention.
2. Leslie Fhima’s Reaction Resulted in Some GIFS
“Golden Bachelor” Leslie Fhima attended the golden wedding, which caused some fans to scrutinize her reaction and imagine what she was feeling.
3. People Thought the Wedding Singer Was Pretty Funny
One fan thought they spotted a familiar face. Other people noticed the same thing:
https://twitter.com/Tamishipman/status/1743360062184186136/photo/1
4. Some Memes Dealt With the Show’s Commercialism
The fact that the show was touting an Amazon wedding registry wasn’t lost on some people.
5. A Lot of People’s Animals Were Glued to the Television
One fan has a golden cat.
6. Some Fans Tried to Figure Out What Ryan Sutter Was Saying
Ryan Sutter’s comment to wife Trista was the subject of scrutiny.
7. Lots of Fans Love Sandra Mason
Former “Golden Bachelor” contestant Sandra Mason remains a fan favorite.
8. Charity Lawson’s Love Life Caused Fan Scrutiny
The tangled relationships of the past hit center stage.
9. The Golden Wedding Proposal Didn’t Go Over Well With Some
You’re not supposed to propose at someone else’s wedding!
10. Some Aspects of the Golden Wedding Received Positive Reviews
Fans raved about some aspects of the golden wedding.
11. Fans Were Bothered by the Constant Commercials
That’s live TV for you, though. But fans of streaming services might not be used to commercial interruptions anymore. So many commercials!
12. The Kris & Caitlyn Jenner Comparisons Continue
No, they weren’t really at the golden wedding.
13. Kathy Swarts Remains a Controversial Figure
People seem to either love or hate Kathy Swarts.
14. Everyone Wanted That Bouquet
The golden wedding bouquet toss got a little…chaotic.
15. Just 1 Song!
All those commercials again.
16. Fans Had Their Favorites
This fan imagined the best wedding crew.
17. People Played Spot Your Favorite Contestant From the Past
We remember Dean!
18. Susan Noles’ 10-Years Question Sparked Some Hilarity
In 10 years, they will be over 80.
19. Someone Made a Golden Wedding Bingo Card
Because why not?
20. Theresa Nist Was Obviously the Object of Attention
Fans hoped she was doing well.
21. The Camera Operator Was Brutal to Cut to Leslie Fhima During the Vows
Fhima’s reaction was scrutinized.
22. People Consider Susan Noles a Queen
She occupied center stage, continuing to be a fan favorite.
23. Some Questions Lingered
It was never verified that there was a prenup, of course.
