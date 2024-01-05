The Best Memes, GIFS & Jokes About the ‘Golden Wedding’

The memes, GIFS and jokes flew fast and furious on social media during and after the “golden wedding.”

Theresa Nist and “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner officially tied the knot live on television on January 4, with former contestant Susan Noles officiating. The two-hour special also featured former “Golden Bachelor” contestant Kathy “zip it” Swarts taking a spin at interviewing guests and former contestants alongside former “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson.

Many of the former stars of Bachelor Nation were there, including OG couple Ryan and Trista Sutter.

Here are more than 20 memes, jokes and GIFs relating to the golden wedding.

1. Fans Caught Glimpses of Kaitlyn Bristowe

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristow downing meatballs on camera got some people’s attention.

Anytime Kaitlyn bristowe shows up on my screen when I’m just trying to watch this damn wedding #thegoldenbachelor #goldenbachelor #goldenwedding pic.twitter.com/gKdjK9k1Ff — here 4 the wrong reasons (@here4thewrgrsn) January 5, 2024

2. Leslie Fhima’s Reaction Resulted in Some GIFS

Did they send Ben Higgins in to diffuse the tension because Leslie looked like she was going to cry???? #GoldenBachelorWedding #GoldenWedding #GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/kpvEhz68yR — Angie Marie (@AngieMarieSimp) January 5, 2024

“Golden Bachelor” Leslie Fhima attended the golden wedding, which caused some fans to scrutinize her reaction and imagine what she was feeling.

3. People Thought the Wedding Singer Was Pretty Funny

NO WAY that’s the wedding singer from Hangover doing the Golden Bachelor wedding 🤣🤣🤣 #GoldenBachelorWedding pic.twitter.com/Rwsk9bBPd9 — Justin DeVellis (@DevellisJustin) January 5, 2024

One fan thought they spotted a familiar face. Other people noticed the same thing:

https://twitter.com/Tamishipman/status/1743360062184186136/photo/1

4. Some Memes Dealt With the Show’s Commercialism

Watching the live Golden Bachelor wedding, aka an Amazon registry commercial, and just had to make this #TheGoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/pohCUb14jH — cramx3 (@Cramx3) January 5, 2024

The fact that the show was touting an Amazon wedding registry wasn’t lost on some people.

5. A Lot of People’s Animals Were Glued to the Television

One fan has a golden cat.

6. Some Fans Tried to Figure Out What Ryan Sutter Was Saying

I never would've noticed. Had to go back and look. Yup, Ryan isn't buying what Gerry is selling. Neither am I for that matter, can't make promises like that Gerry. #TheGoldenBachelor #goldenbachelor #TheGoldenWedding #GoldenWedding https://t.co/pDgjDVH8ko — So This Is Paradise (@ReidProMassage) January 5, 2024

Ryan Sutter’s comment to wife Trista was the subject of scrutiny.

7. Lots of Fans Love Sandra Mason

Former “Golden Bachelor” contestant Sandra Mason remains a fan favorite.

8. Charity Lawson’s Love Life Caused Fan Scrutiny

Me watching Joey and Charity interact. 👀 AND THEN watching Charity interact with Zach and Kaity and bringing Dontun over right after. #GoldenWedding pic.twitter.com/kuXoSYRTkZ — Jessica Frydl (@jcharlie65) January 5, 2024

The tangled relationships of the past hit center stage.

9. The Golden Wedding Proposal Didn’t Go Over Well With Some

You’re not supposed to propose at someone else’s wedding!

10. Some Aspects of the Golden Wedding Received Positive Reviews

Fans raved about some aspects of the golden wedding.

11. Fans Were Bothered by the Constant Commercials

That’s live TV for you, though. But fans of streaming services might not be used to commercial interruptions anymore. So many commercials!

12. The Kris & Caitlyn Jenner Comparisons Continue

No, they weren’t really at the golden wedding.

13. Kathy Swarts Remains a Controversial Figure

Whose idea was it to have Kathy at the center of the show? #GoldenWedding #GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/kX2yzu3ZLq — Eddie (@eddieb2) January 5, 2024

People seem to either love or hate Kathy Swarts.

14. Everyone Wanted That Bouquet

A truly chaotic bouquet toss with pushing, a near nip slip and flowers torn to absolute shreds, I want a Golden Bachelor in Paradise season so bad #TheGoldenBachelor #GoldenWedding pic.twitter.com/FGcoCfdVF9 — Stephanie (@scde_de) January 5, 2024

The golden wedding bouquet toss got a little…chaotic.

15. Just 1 Song!

Guess they only have time for one song after all the commercials #GoldenBachelor #GoldenWedding pic.twitter.com/OzWq7LGinN — Liney (@Liney1103) January 5, 2024

All those commercials again.

16. Fans Had Their Favorites

This fan imagined the best wedding crew.

17. People Played Spot Your Favorite Contestant From the Past

We remember Dean!

18. Susan Noles’ 10-Years Question Sparked Some Hilarity

In 10 years, they will be over 80.

19. Someone Made a Golden Wedding Bingo Card

I just need Neil Lane to be at the reception (not counting Gerry picking the ring out). #GoldenBachelor #GoldenWedding pic.twitter.com/NGMlQKMK55 — DY (@dy7764) January 5, 2024

Because why not?

20. Theresa Nist Was Obviously the Object of Attention

Fans hoped she was doing well.

21. The Camera Operator Was Brutal to Cut to Leslie Fhima During the Vows

Fhima’s reaction was scrutinized.

22. People Consider Susan Noles a Queen

She occupied center stage, continuing to be a fan favorite.

23. Some Questions Lingered

It was never verified that there was a prenup, of course.

