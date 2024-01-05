Hi, Subscriber

The Best Memes, GIFS & Jokes About the ‘Golden Wedding’

golden wedding memes

Instagram (ABC) Golden wedding scene.

The memes, GIFS and jokes flew fast and furious on social media during and after the “golden wedding.”

Theresa Nist and “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner officially tied the knot live on television on January 4, with former contestant Susan Noles officiating. The two-hour special also featured former “Golden Bachelor” contestant Kathy “zip it” Swarts taking a spin at interviewing guests and former contestants alongside former “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson.

Many of the former stars of Bachelor Nation were there, including OG couple Ryan and Trista Sutter.

Here are more than 20 memes, jokes and GIFs relating to the golden wedding.

1. Fans Caught Glimpses of Kaitlyn Bristowe

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristow downing meatballs on camera got some people’s attention.

2. Leslie Fhima’s Reaction Resulted in Some GIFS

“Golden Bachelor” Leslie Fhima attended the golden wedding, which caused some fans to scrutinize her reaction and imagine what she was feeling.

3. People Thought the Wedding Singer Was Pretty Funny

One fan thought they spotted a familiar face. Other people noticed the same thing:

https://twitter.com/Tamishipman/status/1743360062184186136/photo/1

4. Some Memes Dealt With the Show’s Commercialism

The fact that the show was touting an Amazon wedding registry wasn’t lost on some people.

5. A Lot of People’s Animals Were Glued to the Television

One fan has a golden cat.

6. Some Fans Tried to Figure Out What Ryan Sutter Was Saying

Ryan Sutter’s comment to wife Trista was the subject of scrutiny.

7. Lots of Fans Love Sandra Mason

Former “Golden Bachelor” contestant Sandra Mason remains a fan favorite.

8. Charity Lawson’s Love Life Caused Fan Scrutiny

The tangled relationships of the past hit center stage.

9. The Golden Wedding Proposal Didn’t Go Over Well With Some

You’re not supposed to propose at someone else’s wedding!

10. Some Aspects of the Golden Wedding Received Positive Reviews

Fans raved about some aspects of the golden wedding.

11. Fans Were Bothered by the Constant Commercials

That’s live TV for you, though. But fans of streaming services might not be used to commercial interruptions anymore. So many commercials!

12. The Kris & Caitlyn Jenner Comparisons Continue

No, they weren’t really at the golden wedding.

13. Kathy Swarts Remains a Controversial Figure

People seem to either love or hate Kathy Swarts.

14. Everyone Wanted That Bouquet

The golden wedding bouquet toss got a little…chaotic.

15. Just 1 Song!


All those commercials again.

16. Fans Had Their Favorites

This fan imagined the best wedding crew.

17. People Played Spot Your Favorite Contestant From the Past

We remember Dean!

18. Susan Noles’ 10-Years Question Sparked Some Hilarity

In 10 years, they will be over 80.

19. Someone Made a Golden Wedding Bingo Card

Because why not?

20. Theresa Nist Was Obviously the Object of Attention

Fans hoped she was doing well.

21. The Camera Operator Was Brutal to Cut to Leslie Fhima During the Vows

Fhima’s reaction was scrutinized.

22. People Consider Susan Noles a Queen

She occupied center stage, continuing to be a fan favorite.

23. Some Questions Lingered

It was never verified that there was a prenup, of course.

