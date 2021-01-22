This Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Just Revealed He Dated Chrishell Stause

When reality television stars from two different television shows date, fans of each respective show can’t seem to get enough. While there has been a lot of inter-dating across the Bachelor franchise, it’s not often we hear about a Bachelor or Bachelorette star dating someone from a different reality show.

On Thursday, January 21, Graham Bunn — who appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise — revealed some interesting information; he once dated Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. And that’s not all. Bunn told Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast that he fell in love with Stause.

“I met Chrishell and fell in love. I was like, ‘This is the most adult relationship I’ve ever been in’ … even now,” he said, going on to say that his relationship with Stause was “incredible.”

“I gotta give Chrishell all the credit in the world. She came to me — and I don’t know if it broke any kind of legal agreement — but she said, ‘Look, this is what’s going on in my life. I feel like this is what’s best for me and I want to pursue this avenue if it comes for me.’ And I wished her well [by saying], ‘Hey, I totally understand. We just met. We’ve only been dating a very short period of time. If it doesn’t work out, maybe we’ll see each other again’,” he added.

Graham Bunn Dated Chrishell Stause Before & After His Time on ‘The Bachelorette’

Bunn met Stause in New York before he signed on to appear on DeAnna Pappas’ season of The Bachelorette.

“For me, in my life, of course I’m going to fall hard for her. But you know, she was very open when we started dating. She was coming off of a really bad experience with someone in New York and she was very open about her expectations of our relationship,” Bunn explained.

“She was very strong-willed in her communication about, ‘Hey, this is where I’m at and if you’re okay with that, I would love to spend time with you. But if not, I totally get it — you have to do what’s best for you.’ So when we had that conversation, I didn’t have any legs to stand on outside of saying, ‘Hey, I wish you the best’,” he added.

After he was sent home on The Bachelorette, Bunn reconnected with Stause. They dated for two years before breaking things off once more.

Chrishell Stause Is Currently Dating Keo Motsepe From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After her relationship with Bunn ended, Stause went on to marry Justin Hartley. The two started dating in 2013, and were married a few years later. In 2019, Hartley filed for divorce after three years of marriage. They finalized their divorce this week, according to The Blast.

“In documents filed by Chrishell’s celebrity attorney, Samantha Spector, she asked for spousal support from Justin, and also requested that her name be restored back to her maiden name. We’re told Justin WILL pay some spousal support for half the amount of time they were married (3 years) but he will keep his ‘This Is Us’ money. After almost five years together, Justin cited irreconcilable differences as his reason for their split.”

Stause had a very hard time following Hartley’s decision to divorce, and some of that was filmed for Selling Sunset. Since then, however, Stause has found peace, and even found herself a new man. She connected with Keo Motsepe on Dancing With the Stars when she competed last season.

Although there were rumors that Stause was hooking up with her partner Gleb Savchenko, thus ending his marriage, Stause had her eye on someone else in the ballroom. She previously told People Magazine that she was happy when the “truth” came out.

Meanwhile, Graham Bunn — who dated Michelle Money after meeting her on Bachelor in Paradise — appears to be single.

