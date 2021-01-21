Clare Crawley’s First ‘Bachelor’ Boyfriend Weighs in on Her Split

Clare Crawley is still reeling from her split from Dale Moss, and she’s getting some support from one of her exes — Juan Pablo Galavis.

Crawley and Galavis dated on his season of The Bachelor, which marked Crawley’s first time on a Bachelor franchise television show. Things between Crawley and Galavis didn’t exactly end on the best note, but he seems to still want the best for her, regardless.

“I hope she is OK and have always wished her the best,” Galavis told Us Weekly on Thursday. “I can’t comment about Dale as I don’t know him personally… Some day she will find the right guy to be her husband, have kids and it will be the way her father always wanted,” he added.

“I would like to see her happy and with a couple of kids. I remember while we were on the show and in our overnight, we talked about it,” he said.

Juan Pablo Galavis Says He & Clare Crawley Haven’t Spoken Since He Dumped Her on Television

Perhaps unsurprising, Galavis told Us Weekly that he hasn’t spoken to Crawley since he broke her heart on national television. Their relationship ended in one of the most heated moments on Bachelor history, with Crawley’s farewell words including, “I would never want my children having a father like you,” she told him as she walked off the makeshift stage.

Fans of The Bachelor have dubbed Galavis one of the worst stars of the show — of all time. His relationship and subsequent breakup with Crawley spoke to so many viewers, and thus, a Bachelor-franchise-repeat star was born. Crawley was invited back to the franchise on more than one occasion, participating in both Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, before being asked to take the helm as The Bachelorette.

Around the time that Crawley was filming the show, Galavis claims that production reached out to him and asked if he’d make an appearance.

“Apparently, she wanted me on the show to make peace. Till this day, I don’t know if that was true or not, or it was the [just] show wanting me back,” he told Us Weekly.

Clare Crawley Has Also Received Support From Her Ex-Fiance Benoit Beauséjour-Savard

Galavis isn’t the only one of Crawley’s exes to show his support during this challenging time in her life. Crawley is not only going through a breakup, but she’s also struggling with losing her mom, who has been battling dementia.

Last week, Crawley uploaded an Instagram post about her mother, and her ex-fiance, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, commented on the post.

“This just melted my heart,” he wrote, adding the watering eyes emoji and a red heart emoji.

The two have stayed friends since their split, and previously said that they “think the world of each other.”

Beauséjour-Savard has not commented publicly on Crawley’s split from Moss, but, given their closeness over the years, it seems obvious that he feels for her.

