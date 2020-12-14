Is Hannah Brown Going to Be a Contestant on The Bachelor 2021?

Hannah Brown’s whirlwind 2019 included her competing on season 23 of The Bachelor, leading season 15 of The Bachelorette, and winning season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. Unfortunately for Brown, that year of starring on reality television didn’t end with love.

While she appeared to briefly consider joining Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2020, she opted against it and instead stayed off TV for the rest of the year. But is there a chance she’ll throw her hat in the ring during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor?

Don’t count on it.

While Brown is expected to appear on the upcoming season, it’s almost definitely just a guest showing, similar to the ones DeAnna Pappas, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Becca Kufrin, and Sydney Lotuaco have all made on season 16 of The Bachelorette. Still, that hasn’t stopped some fans from following bread crumbs and connecting dots.

Hannah Brown Calls Matt James a BFF

Matt James wasn’t Brown’s biggest fan when she turned down his best friend, Tyler Cameron, on the finale of The Bachelorette. He was especially unenthusiastic about Brown’s attempt to rekindle a romance with Cameron at the “After the Final Rose” special.

When she asked Cameron if he’d be interested in going for a drink, James posted on his Instagram story “Helll nawllll” followed by “Mannn She better be buying!!”

But the hard feelings didn’t last long. When the pandemic hit in March, the “Quarantine Crew” — which featured Brown, James, Cameron, and a few others — spent time living together in Florida. They made TikTok videos with dance battles, pranks, and games, and by the end of it, Brown said she and James created a friendship.

When he was named the next lead of The Bachelor, Brown wrote on her Instagram, “I’m so freaking pumped to support and encourage you as you get ready to go on an adventure of a lifetime! #1 Matt James fan right here!”

Given her tight friendship with James, and her former romantic relationship with his best friend, don’t expect her to blur those lines when she appears on the show in 2021.

Hannah Brown May Introduce Heather Martin to Matt James

In November, Reality Steve reported that Brown was at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, where the upcoming season was being filmed.

“I can tell you that Hannah Brown arrived there on Sunday,” Reality Steve wrote on his website. “You know, Quarantine Crew and what not. Not surprising she’ll be making an appearance on Matt’s season since they’re supposedly BFF’s. No, she’s not showing up as a contestant.”

A month later, Reality Steve reported that a handful of women — including a former contestant on The Bachelor — would attempt to join the list of contestants a few weeks into the show. While some thought it could be Brown, the mystery returnee turned out to be her friend, Heather Martin, who also competed on season 23 of the show.

“It’s clear this was put together by Hannah Brown,” Reality Steve wrote in December. “I don’t know any other details of what I just shared, but Heather is Hannah’s BFF. They post all the time together on each other’s IG stories. Clearly Hannah told her this would be a good idea since she’s friends with Matt (you know, Quarantine Crew and all), and I guess convinced Heather she thought the two of them would get along.”

It sounds like Brown is a true friend and wing woman. Don’t expect her role on The Bachelor to be anything more than that, though.

READ NEXT: Did Clare Crawley Let Slip That She’s Already Married to Dale Moss?