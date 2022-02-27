First Photo From Clayton Echard’s Tense Rose Ceremony After Hometowns Released

Clayton Echard will be heading to the hometowns of his top four women when “The Bachelor” airs on Monday, February 28, 2022. Clayton will be meeting the families of Susie Evans, Serene Russell, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia, and will get a better sense on how his relationship with each woman will look longterm.

Following the Hometown Dates, Clayton will eliminate one woman, which is always one of the hardest rose ceremonies for the leads — and the women/men. ABC has released the first photos from the next rose ceremony that will have Clayton narrowing his women from four down to three, choosing to move forward with some, and ending his journey with one.

Warning: Spoilers for Hometown Dates are ahead. If you do not wish to read what happens at the next rose ceremony, stop reading now.

The photo of Clayton’s top four at the rose ceremony (below) shows all four women looking quite nervous. Gabby is dressed in blue, Serene in black, Rachel in maroon, and Susie in cream. In the sneak peek from the upcoming episode, all four women are standing with very stoic faces, each with their hands crossed in front of them as they wait for Clayton to hand out roses.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Will Travel to 4 Hometowns This Season

Clayton is the first “Bachelor” to travel to the individual hometowns of his top four ladies since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to spoilers posted by Reality Steve, Clayton’s first Hometown Date was with Susie. It took place in her home state of Virginia on November 2, 2021. Two days later, Clayton traveled to Orlando, Florida, to spend time with Rachel and meet her family.

On November 6, 2021, Clayton met up with Serene in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The two went bungee jumping together. And, finally, Clayton will meet up with Gabby and her family in Denver, Colorado.

Clayton Will Send Serene Home After Meeting Her Family

Clayton will part ways with Serene after Hometown Dates, according to Reality Steve. It’s unknown what happens that makes Clayton lean this way, but it’s presumed that his other three connections are just stronger by that point in his journey to find love.

The remaining three women, Susie, Rachel, and Gabby, will be heading to Iceland to continue building their respective connections with Clayton. The Overnight Dates will be up next, but those won’t air until after the “Women Tell All” special.

In a blog post, Reality Steve revealed that 18 women attending the taping in Los Angeles. They include Serene, Teddi, Sarah, Mara, Shanae, Genevieve, Sierra, Jill, Lyndsey, Elizabeth, Cassidy, Hunter, Kate, Marlena, Kira, Claire, Eliza, and Salley.

Although finale spoilers are not clear at the present time, Clayton is not expected to propose at the final episode. Or, if he does, it’s unlikely that the woman he proposes to says yes. This information was made fairly clear thanks to a tweet sent out by the show’s creator Mike Fleiss.

“This season’s finale of #TheBachelorABC is totally spoiler-proof. No one knows how it will end, cuz it ain’t over til it’s over! And it ain’t over,” Fleiss tweeted on Monday, February 21, 2022.

