Rachel Recchia’s Ex-Boyfriend Reacts to Her Conversation With Clayton Echard: Source

Rachel Recchia had her first 1-on-1 date with Clayton Echard in Houston, Texas, and the two really got to know each other. Rachel, who is an early frontrunner, really bonded with “The Bachelor,” and opened up to him about her past.

When Rachel and Clayton sat down for the dinner portion of their date, Clayton couldn’t help but wonder why Rachel was still single, as he found it hard to believe that she hadn’t found someone yet.

Rachel went on to tell Clayton about her career as a pilot and how she has struggled building that career because she is a woman. She said that her ex-boyfriend was “not supportive” of her job. She said that her ex “put [her] in a category” of how she would be traveling all the time which must have meant that she would cheat on him, based on the popular belief that pilots are tough to date.

She said that it was difficult to “come home and have no support from someone [she thought she loved].”

“It showed me that I never ever want to experience love like that again,” she said, calling her ex’s love “conditional.” Clayton seemed to really hear Rachel, and appreciated what she had to say. At the end of the date, he gave her a rose.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reddit Debated the Instagram Activity of Rachel’s Ex-Boyfriend After the Episode Aired

One Redditor, who claims to know Rachel’s ex-boyfriend’s Instagram handle, shared a screenshot of something that he supposedly posted on his Instagram Stories after the episode aired.

“My lawyer is gonna be busy,” the message read. An emoji of a rose was included.

Fans of the show were quick to point out that Rachel did not say her ex’s name, nor did she slander him in any way.

“Literally what reason does he have to sue her? His name was never said…and if you wanna sue for defamation I’m pretty sure what was said has to be..idk…untrue,” one Redditor commented.

“Hope his lawyer charges him for the two hours of Bachelor he had to watch,” added another.

“He’s trying to claim defamation. As an attorney, I can tell you that one of the elements of common law defamation is that the statement has to be untrue. Take with that what you will,” a third person weighed in.

“This is so aggressive like does he realize he’s achieving the opposite of what he wants,” a fourth comment read.

Fans Think Rachel Ends Up With Clayton

Although there haven’t been any verified finale spoilers for Clayton’s season, fans have been speculating that Rachel ends up getting the final rose.

Rumors kicked into high gear after Clayton shared a Reel that featured more photos of Rachel — including a pic of just her and him — than any other girl from the season.

“You and Rachel,” one person commented on the post, adding the heart eyes emoji.

“He’s obviously with Rachel lol,” another person wrote.

“Team Rachel all day long,” a third comment read.

“Aye my guys w Rachel! Big dubs,” a fourth person wrote.

