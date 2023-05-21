Fan Favorite ‘Bachelor’ Couple Celebrates Major Family Milestone

A family from the early days of “The Bachelor” recently revealed they had a big reason to celebrate, and fans stepped up to join in on the excitement.

Jason Mesnick’s son Ty was just a little boy when his dad first joined “The Bachelorette” to look for love. While Mesnick did not receive the final rose from DeAnna Pappas back in 2008, he got another shot when he became the lead for season 13 of “The Bachelor” to hand out roses. The ending was a wild one, given that he initially got engaged to Melissa Rycroft and shifted gears at the “After the Final Rose.” He ended things with Rycroft, reunited with runner-up Molly Malaney, and the two got married in 2010. Ty was just a preschooler when Mesnick’s reality television journey began, and updates over the years have shown “Bachelor Nation” how much he has grown. He has been a doting big brother to his little sister Riley, Jason and Molly’s daughter, and now he is on the brink of starting a new adventure away from home.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Mesnick’s Son Ty Has Chosen a College

In 2020, Molly told Bachelor Nation, “I met Ty when he was 3… He is SUCH a good kid. Gets good grades, is active in sports, and never gets in trouble… yet.” Fast forward to 2023, and Ty is preparing to graduate from high school. In a May 12 Instagram post, Molly teased, “We’ve got a Bronco in the house!” Her caption continued, “Officially official – Ty will be attending Boise State in the fall! As bittersweet as this is, we could not be more excited for him & this next chapter!”

The photo Molly shared showed all four members of the Mesnick crew wearing Boise State gear. Riley stood in the front and smiled with a Broncos T-shirt on, while Ty stood between Molly and Jason, with a combination of sweatshirts and T-shirts on each of them. “The Bachelor” fans could not help but notice the teenager towers over his dad, and the rest of the family, by several inches.

“Where did he get all of that height?” one supporter questioned.

‘Bachelor Nation’ Was Both Excited & Stunned by the News

The past few months have been emotional ones for the Mesnick family. In January, the former “Bachelor” took to Instagram to share a slew of photos in honor of Ty’s 18th birthday. The first photo showed the father and son duo in a promotional shot for “The Bachelor,” and there was even a photo of Ty as a newborn included in the post. “Happy 18 Ty. I am so dang proud of the man you have become. Your confidence, generosity, love, and compassion are contagious,” Jason gushed. He added, “Go crush life buddy… but daddy is always here for you.” Then, in February, an Instagram post commemorated Ty’s final high school basketball game.

Jason and Molly’s announcement regarding Ty’s college pick generated a lot of love from “Bachelor Nation.” Several Boise residents welcomed the teen with open arms and even offered their help if he ever needed it. A few others commented on family members who also attend Boise State.

One fan commented, “That’s fantastic! He and my niece will be classmates as she will be a freshman this fall as well. Go Broncos!”

“Congrats! Just graduated from there last Saturday and can’t say enough about how amazing the university and their staff are!” added another.

“As a Bronco alumni, my heartfelt congratulations! Way to go Ty. (my mind still sees the adorable boy he was on the bachelor). Go Broncos!” a third fan noted.

“The Bachelor” fans on Reddit were thrilled for the family too. Several Redditors admitted, though, that the news made them feel old.

“Me trying to figure out how Jason’s season was just a couple yrs aback in my mind, and yet Tyler is colleged aged already,” wrote one fan.

“The fact that I watched their season when I was a sophomore in college… and now Ty is going into college. Time to put my eye cream on,” joked another.