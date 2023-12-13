Jason Tartick Breaks Down in Tears Over Kaitlyn Bristowe Split

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Jason Tartick opened up about his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe on the December 8, 2023, episode of Chris Harrison’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

During his chat with Harrison, Tartick broke down crying, taking long pauses in between his thoughts. Harrison asked Tartick if he was “caught off guard” by the split.

“Kaitlyn meant so much to me and still currently does,” he responded. He went on to explain that he didn’t want to say too much or have any of his words taken out of context. “I care still so much for her and it’s really, really hard for me to have these conversations,” he continued.

“I felt like it was on the horizon,” he said of the split, before starting to cry. “It was a tough time,” he continued after a lengthy pause. “So, to go back to it is tough,” he added.

Jason Tartick Said He Wasn’t Shocked by the Split

Tartick and Bristowe started dating in 2019. He proposed in 2021 and many thought that a wedding would soon be underway. However, a wedding never happened. The two seemed to keep pushing off the date and didn’t seem too invested in walking down the aisle. This, for many, was a sign that things weren’t going to work out.

“There was a lot of deteriorating complacency,” Tartick told Harrison, adding that he wasn’t shocked by the decision.

“I think, in general, my stance is… I just didn’t want to believe it, right?” he continued. He continued crying throughout this portion of the interview. “It was just a hard time, so to go back to it, it’s tough,” he said, trying to pull it together.

Jason Tartick & Kaitlyn Bristowe Announced Their Split on Social Media

When the time came to call it quits, Bristowe and Tartick shared a joint post on Instagram.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” read the caption.

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die,” they continued.

From there, the two seemed to be determined to support one another and to keep things amicable — even deciding to co-parent their two Golden Retrievers, Ramen and Pinot. The two haven’t talked much, however, and only recently saw one another when they both attended Harrison’s wedding.

Both Tartick and Bristowe have moved out of the home they once shared together and seem to be moving on from their relationship at their own speeds. Neither has gone public with a new relationship, nor have they been super open about dating new people, though both have said that they’ll move on when they feel that the time is right.

