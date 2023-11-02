Jason Tartick & Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Recent Posts Spark Reconciliation Chatter

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Halloween posts got fans talking.

The former “Bachelorette” star shared photos of her Halloween costume on Instagram. She dressed up as a ringleader of a circus with her dogs, Ramen and Pinot, dressed as lions. A short while later, Tartick uploaded a photo of his costume; a circus clown.

“Welcome to the circus.. Where Ramen is a paid actor. Like, is his hair really just blowing in the wind while he WERKS his angles?” Bristowe wrote in the caption of her post. She posed in front of some brick stairs with her two Golden Retriever pups.

“Just a part of the circus,” Tartick captioned his post. Tartick crouched down on a front stoop with his dogs in front of him while someone snapped a pic.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to weigh in on the costumes, their similarities, and what this could possibly mean for Bristowe and Tartick’s future.

Some Fans Think Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Are Getting Back Together While Others Think Tartick Shaded His Ex

Before Tartick shared his Halloween costume, he took to his Instagram Stories to get ideas for what he should be for the holiday. Though he didn’t share the responses he got, Tartick seemed to come up with an idea on his own. And, whether it was his intention or not, his costume was on theme with his ex’s.

Fans of Tartick and Bristowe took this two different ways. Some thought it was a somewhat sweet nod to one another, which could signal that they are working things out. And then others thought that Tartick was shading the “Dancing With the Stars” champ.

“Did kaitlyn take that pic,” one person wondered, adding a string of side eye emoji.

“Hoping this is a soft launch into reconciliation,” someone else added.

“Well now that’s interesting,” a third Instagram user said.

“This gives me such hope that they are getting back together. They were such couples goals,” a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, hundreds of comments piled up on a Reddit thread titled, “Is Jason throwing shade?” Most Redditors seemed to be on track with the OP’s question, suggesting that Tartick was clapping back at his ex rather than trying to get back with her.

Jason Tartick & Kaitlyn Bristowe Are Co-Parenting Their Dogs

Back on August 6, 2023, Tartick and Bristowe confirmed that they had ended their engagement.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” their joint statement read.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate. Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” the statement continued.

In the time since, Tartick and Bristowe have shared custody of their two dogs.

“Jason lives down the street, and I’m gonna see him ’cause we’re gonna share the dogs. But I can’t, like, be with him in the way that I’m used to,” Bristowe said on the August 15, 2023, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

While things seem amicable between them, it’s unclear if Tartick and Bristowe are speaking to one another or if they aren’t on great terms.

“I’ve never respected someone more through a breakup than I do with Jason. I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened. And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened. It’s just been over time. We have both not made each other a priority,” Bristowe said on her August 15, 2023, podcast.

She also admitted that there was a chance they’d end up getting back together down the road.

“Maybe in six months from now, we go, ‘Yeah, this was the right move.’ And maybe in six months, we go, ‘You know what, I want to choose you.’ But we haven’t been choosing each other,” she added.

