Jess Edwards Says ‘Bachelor’ Fans Aren’t Seeing All Conversations With Maria Georgas

“Bachelor” contestant Jess Edwards is opening up about the situation on the show between her and Maria Georgas.

Jessica Edwards lit into Georgas on the show, telling her off and breaking into tears because Georgas took “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei aside for a conversation even though she already had a rose. As the rose ceremony was looming, Edwards thought it was unfair of Georgas to take more time when Edwards believes she didn’t get enough time with the lead.

This came on the heels of the conflict between Georgas and Sydney Gordon, which then spilled over into a conflict between Lea Cananan and Madina Alam over Georgas. But now Edwards is speaking out on her Instagram story, and she is also responding to a lot of fan comments about it all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessica Edwards Says That There Were ‘Many Conversations During & After Filming’ That Fans Aren’t Aware Of View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Edwards (@jessicaedwards____)

Edwards wrote in the Instagram post that fans aren’t seeing all of the conversations that occurred on the show.

“In regards to Tuesday’s episode, it was definitely a hard watch,” she wrote. “In the moment, I was upset about losing time on multiple occasions due to drama. Although it’s no excuse, I let built up emotions and anger get the best of me and I do regret that wholeheartedly. I do not condone bullying, name calling, etc. and apologies were made immediately.”

Edwards wrote that it is hard watching the show.

“We are watching this back for the first time as well and it is very hard to see things not play out to their full extent. Please remember there are many conversations during and after filming that only we are aware of. We are more than just characters on your screen, we are humans with real emotions and feelings,” she wrote.

Jess Edwards Also Responded to Fans Who Were Critical of the Situation on Her Instagram Comment Thread

Some fans were very negative on Edwards’ Instagram comment thread, but she addressed them directly.

A fan wrote, “The fact that you’re getting mad that Maria stole Joey from a girl when you did that in the first episode lol.”

Edwards responded, “I wasn’t mad she stole him, I was upset she talked to him so early when she already had a rose after I had lost time with him back to back due to drama. I lost my temper and apologized to Maria that night.”

Another fan wrote, “Turning into a drunk mean mess at the end of every cocktail party? Why?” Edwards responded, “I don’t know what makes you think I was drunk. Not cute to assume so.”

Edwards responded to another fan who was critical of her, writing, “In the moment, I was upset she talked to him so early when she already had a rose. I had lost a lot of time on multiple occasions due to drama involving her. HOWEVER, I said things in the moment out of anger, frustration, and insecurity that I regret. Apologies were made.”