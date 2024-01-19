Joan Vassos Opens Up About the ‘Hole’ in Her Life That Can ‘Never Be Filled’

“Golden Bachelor” candidate Joan Vassos posted a lengthy tribute to her deceased husband on January 18 on her Instagram page.

The post includes a family photo showing Vassos with her husband and their children.

Vassos left the “Golden Bachelor” early to deal with her daughter’s health concerns. Some fans have pushed for her to be named the “Golden Bachelorette.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Joan Vassos Wrote That Her Husband ‘Always Made Me Feel Safe & Cherished’

“It’s been three years…” Vassos began the post.

“Some days it seems like it just happened and I can’t catch my breath, still feeling the shock of it,” she wrote. “Other days it feels like he’s been gone a lifetime, those days are worse because I’m afraid the memories are fading. I think that’s what scares me the most.”

According to Vassos, “I always knew that the hole he left in the universe when he passed away could never be filled, but I didn’t realize that maybe people might just stop noticing it was there. For years I’ve tried to think of how to memorialize him, but nothing seems quite right.”

She continued, “Plant a tree, put his name on the back of a bench…nope, I’d have to name the tallest building in the world to do him justice. Every floor would stand for something kind he did for someone, the good deeds are too many to even attempt to mention.”

She concluded:

He was the husband that always made me feel safe and cherished. He was the parent that was always the fun one because that’s all he knew how to do…lucky kids because fun in his book was generally epic. I could go on for hours, you all know that though. Honestly, I think that’s how he would want to be remembered…by not forgetting him. Please keep telling the stories, don’t worry, they don’t make me sad…let’s be honest, most of them are funny! As the Greeks say, ‘May his memory be eternal.’

Leslie Fhima, the “Golden Bachelor” runner-up, wrote on Vassos’s post, “So beautiful Joan… I love you❤️”

The Cause of Death for Joan Vassos’s Husband, John Vassos, Was Pancreatic Cancer, His Obituary Says

According to his obituary, Vassos’s husband, John Nicholas Vassos, of Montgomery County, Maryland, died on January 18, 2023, “after a hard-fought two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.”

“Born on November 27, 1961 in Washington, DC, to Elaine and the late Nicholas Vassos, John was a graduate of Salisbury University,” the obit says. “He owned and operated BCE Corporation and CapX Solutions. John was a longtime member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, D.C and he had a special relationship with St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD.”

The obituary says that John Vassos was survived by “his loving wife of 32 years, Joan Vassos” and his four children, among other relatives.

“John embraced life with vigor and never did anything halfway. If you were his friend, he loved you forever and would do anything for you. He was known for his epic generosity and it is impossible to count the number of people and organizations he supported,” the obit says.

“The beach was his most favorite place in the world and sitting on his dock at sunset with family and friends was his heaven on earth,” the obituary reads.

Joan Vassos works in alumni relations for a Maryland school, according to her LinkedIn page.

