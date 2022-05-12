Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt React to ‘Lucky’ News

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt of “The Bachelor” franchise became a fan-favorite couple after their Season 7 “Bachelor in Paradise” romance culminated in a finale engagement. By the looks of things, it wasn’t only “Bachelor Nation” who loved their reality television love story. It just so happens they also got nominated for an award in honor of their relationship.

Joe & Serena Are Nominated for a Fun Award

The nominations for MTV’s Movie & TV Awards were recently announced, and Joe and Serena’s romance scored them a nod. Their nomination came in the “Best Reality Romance” category, and both of the reality television stars hyped it on social media. They have some tough competition in this category, though, so they are depending on “Bachelor Nation” to cast their votes.

The other pairs nominated for this MTV Awards category are Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark of “The Challenge,” Loren and Alexei Brovarnik of “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days,” Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of “Vanderpump Rules,” as well as Yandy and Mendeecees of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Can Joe and Serena really beat out those other popular reality television couples? Joe and Serena received the only “The Bachelor” franchise nomination this year, and theirs is the only pairing from a regular network television show versus cable. The winner will be announced during the June 5 broadcast on MTV.

Serena Got a Little Sentimental in Sharing the Nomination News

On May 12, Serena shared a slide showcasing the award nomination on her Instagram Stories. “Opened my phone this afternoon to see THIS!!” she wrote over the announcement. The photo MTV used for the nomination came from Joe’s proposal to Serena, where he was on bended knee. Serena added, “We are so lucky to have shared our love story with all of you.” She also added a link to where “Bachelor in Paradise” fans can go vote for them to win.

Joe took a somewhat more low-key route in spreading the news to his fans via his social media pages. He did post the voting link and nomination photo from MTV to his Instagram Stories, but he didn’t add a comment of any kind. On Twitter, he didn’t even share the post himself. Instead, he retweeted a post from fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelorette” star Clay Harbor. Clay shared the announcement tweet from the “Bachelor in Paradise” page and teased, “Let’s goo! Make sure to vote for @AmabileJoe @serena_pitt they are my favorite couple to 3rd wheel with!”

“Bachelor Nation” fans love this pairing and were excited to see this nomination. “So freaking cute I’m shipping Joe and Serena Pitt one of my best couples so far,” one supporter tweeted. “Congratulations @AmabileJoe & @Serna_pitt!! Joe has always been my favorite!! So happy for both of you!!” someone else praised in response to the news. Serena and Joe recently relocated to New York City together and previously teased they’d likely start wedding planning soon after their move. They suggest they may land on a 2023 wedding date and this “Best Reality Romance” couple certainly seems to be living their best lives together these days.