Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Settle in NYC

“Grocery Store” Joe Amabile is the produce king, so it’s no wonder he moved to the Big Apple.

For months, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star, who got engaged to Serena Pitt on the season 7 finale of the ABC saying show last summer, has been traveling back and forth between his home base in Chicago and Serena’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, but the two finally settled on a compromise for their first home together.

Here’s what you need to know about the couple’s new life together:

Joe & Serena Finally Settled Down in New York

After months of house hunting, Joe and Serena decided to move to New York. The pair at first wanted to live in Brooklyn, but decided on a place in Chelsea, according to Us Weekly.

“I [recently moved to New York City],” Joe told the outlet. ”It’s exciting. I’ve always wanted to live here. So, I’ll be going back and forth from here and Chicago.”

“I’m definitely happy about it,” the 36-year-old Bachelor Nation fan-favorite added of the move. “It’ll make things just easier. I mean, travel’s kind of part of our lives, part of our careers and our relationship but, yeah, we love the city so it’s going to be fun.”

The lovebirds have yet to share photos of their new place, but they are already enjoying the city. For Joe’s birthday on April 12, the couple dined at the Italian restaurant Don Angie in New York City, per an Instagram post shared by the birthday boy.

“Welcome to NY!!” a commenter wrote.

Joe’s Business Is Still Based in Chicago

When “Bachelor” fans first met Joe, he was in the grocery store business. Since that time, he started Sundays With Joe, a food company that features his homemade marinara and arrabiata sauces.

In a previous interview posted on the Bachelor Nation website, Joe admitted he “couldn’t wait” to move in with Serena “so we just have one place because going back and forth between our two places has been pretty rough.” But he also noted that he would still work in Chicago no matter what.

“We are moving to New York,” he said at the time. “My business is still in Chicago, so I’ll be back and forth, but we’re moving to New York.

In an interview on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Joe noted that his lease in Chicago was up in April 2022 and that he and Serena were trying to decide between Toronto, Chicago, or a “neutral place” such as New York as their permanent home. After nearly a year of back and forth living, the duo explained to Us Weekly why they decided to stay neutral with New York.

“We wanted something a little more low-key in New York,” Joe said. “We’ve been going back and forth splitting time between Chicago and Toronto and it does get exhausting traveling back and forth and back and forth. I think Serena’s literally been living out of a suitcase for eight months. So to find somewhere mutual that we both are still close to our families … that’s how we came up with that.”

READ NEXT: Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch Wedding Update