Joey Graziadei’s Comment on Kelsey Anderson’s Post Goes Viral

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson got engaged on the finale of “The Bachelor,” which aired on ABC in March 2024.

Following their official debut as a couple on the “After the Final Rose” special, Anderson took to Instagram to share a post about her fiance.

“I would like to introduce my fiancé, Joseph Michael Graziadei AKA Joey, the (not applicable anymore) Bachelor,” she wrote.

“After fantasy suites, Dez (my producer & now friend) asked me what loving Joey felt like. I said it feels like a perfect day, when the sun is out, the clouds are fluffy, when it’s not too cold or too hot and everything just feels right! Joey, loving you is effortless like a beautiful sunny day,” she continued, adding, “I feel so thankful all for all of the crazy choices we both have made in life that lead us to each other. I love you so big, my sweet boy. Thank you for being my best friend above all. Now let’s go live our life.”

In the comments section of the post, Graziadei wrote, “God, I love you.” His comment has received more than 49,000 likes as of March 27.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bachelor Nation Is Supporting Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson

Following their engagement, Graziadei and Anderson received quite a bit of love and support from their fellow Bachelor Nation stars. Many commented on Anderson’s post-show Instagram upload.

“So happy for you two!” said former “Bachelorette” suitor and Graziadei’s pal, Jason Tartick.

“The most beautiful words, so happy for you guys,” added “Bachelor” Matt James’ girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell.

“So happy for you both kels,” read a comment by Daisy Kent, who was also dating Graziadei on his season of the show.

“Congratulations you guys! Zach and I can’t wait to see you and celebrate with yall,” wrote Kaity Biggar, who is engaged to former “Bachelor” star Zach Shallcross.

Other Bachelor Nation members, including Susie Evans and Abigail Heringer also commented on the post, as did dozens of “Bachelor” fans.

Joey Graziadei Called Himself the ‘Luckiest Guy in the World’ After His Engagement

In his first official Instagram post with Anderson, Graziadei opened up about his relationship.

“Just checking in as the luckiest guy in the world,” he began. He went on to call his time on the show an “amazing experience” and called his decision to star as “The Bachelor” the “best decision” of his life.

“Everything that has happened since that day has led me to this remarkable woman that is unlike anyone I have met in my life. She is kind, beautiful, goofy, original, authentic, and my bright light. I always knew I wanted to have a beautiful life, I just didn’t know how beautiful it could be until I met you. I love you forever Kelsey. This is only the beginning,” he added.

Dozens more comments popped up on Gradiadei’s Instagram post and fans seem to really love him and Anderson together. In fact, they are already drawing comparisons to one of Bachelor Nation’s most successful couples, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici.

