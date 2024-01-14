“Bachelor” Joey Graziadei shared details of his dad’s “coming out” story, explaining that “it’s important” and was something “that’s affected me.”

Graziadei made the comments in July on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, which was hosted by Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile. Graziadei was a contestant on season 20 of “The Bachelorette.” Graziadei was the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season.

With Graziadei’s season as “The Bachelor” about to launch, his family story will likely be getting attention again. His parents are Nick Graziadei and Cathy Pagliaro. He also has two sisters.

Graziadei told the hosts that he thought a lot about whether he was going to discuss his parents’ divorce and father’s story. In the end, he decided that it was important, and he said he involved his dad in that discussion. He told the hosts that his parents’ divorced “after his dad came out as gay,” Bachelor Nation reported. On the podcast, the hosts both praised Graziadei for how he handled the situation.

Joey Graziadei Revealed That He Spoke to His Dad Before Deciding Whether to Discuss His Parents’ Divorce & Dad’s Life on Television

In the podcast, Graziadei revealed that he “had to think through when I wanted to bring up my parents’ divorce and my dad coming out.”

“You have think through that, right.

“It’s serious and it’s important when you talk about your life. I had a conversation with my dad before going on the show and I wanted to make sure he was okay with me sharing his story,” he told the co-hosts.

“It’s something that’s affected me, but it’s really his life. So, I had that conversation with him, and he was comfortable and trusted me on how I would at least carry myself and talk about it and it would be shared in the right light.”

He said it was “really important to me.” He said he didn’t “want to shy away from it,” when he shared the details with “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson.

He made the comments in light of his appearance on “The Bachelorette,” but “Bachelor” fans are likely to see more of Graziadei’s family in the upcoming season.

“My dad is one of my favorite people in this world. I talk to him about everything,” he told the co-hosts. “So when you explain who he is as a person, it’s part of him and it’s something that needs to be talked about more and not so refrained from or worried to talk about. It just felt like the right moment at that time.”

He said he felt it was important to share family dynamics on the show.

Joey Graziadei Said His Parents ‘Split When I Was Pretty Young’

Graziadei discussed his parents’ divorce.

“My parents split when I was pretty young. I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family,” he said, via Today.com.

“And both my parents were amazing co-parents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me.”

Public records show that Graziadei’s dad, 60, lives in Pennsylvania. Joey Graziadei’s grandfather was an Army veteran and insurance agent.

According to his Bachelor bio, Graziadei is a tennis pro who enjoys golf.

