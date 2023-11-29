‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Joey Graziadei’s Final Rose Pick Revealed

Joey Graziadei is the next lead for “The Bachelor,” and his season debuts on January 22. Podcaster and blogger Reality Steve has already been dishing out spoilers on how the upcoming journey to find love goes, and he just came out with the scoop on his final rose recipient.

According to Reality Steve, “The Bachelor” winner for Graziadei’s season is Daisy Kent.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Is Engaged to Daisy Kent

On November 29, Reality Steve took to Instagram to reveal the news. He shared that the final two women for the upcoming season of “The Bachelor” are Kent and Kelsey Anderson. Rachel Nance got an overnight date, but then she was eliminated.

According to Reality Steve, Kent and Graziadei are engaged.