Joey Graziadei Discusses Comparisons to ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner

The new “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei says he isn’t going to compare himself to “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner.

Graziadei’s season started January 22. He spoke to Parade Magazine about comparisons to Turner, 72, whose season resulted in a live television wedding to New Jersey widow Theresa Nist.

Turner was the first senior Bachelor. However, Graziadei had nothing but positive words to say about Turner.

Joey Graziadei Says He Is ‘Never Going to Try to Compare Myself to Gerry’

In the interview with Parade, Graziadei praised the “Golden Bachelor” for demonstrating that people should never give up trying to find love, no matter what their age.

“I’m never going to try to compare myself to Gerry,” Graziadei told Parade.

“He’s obviously one of a kind. That whole show [The Golden Bachelor] did such a great job of capturing true stories and this idea of hope and never giving up on trying to find love. I think a lot of people resonated with that. It was beautiful to watch.”

He added: “For me, what I’m hoping people will get from this season, too, is my intentions, the fact that I’m not here to do anything other than find my person and they hopefully will get that same genuine feeling and that true love story. That’s what I want people to be buying into. I think that’s most important and you’ve got to go back to that every time in the show. That’s got to be the base of it.”

Joey Graziadei Says He Has Found Happiness This Season

In the interview, Graziadei also discussed the first episode of the show and meeting the women. Among the contestants this year are two sisters from Pennsylvania. Parade asked Graziadei whether he has found love on this season. He said that he’s happy but couldn’t reveal much more.

“I can definitely tell you that I’m happy,” Joey smiled. “That’s probably the most that I can tell you, but I’m definitely happy,” he told Parade.

Graziadei was the runner-up in Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He is a tennis pro. Graziadei explained to Parade what he is looking for in a partner.

“I’m really just looking for a partner first, someone who works with me through everything in life,” he said in the interview. “But I want someone kind, compassionate, loving, thinks about others before they think about themselves. Just someone to ‘do’ life with at the end of the day.”

Lawson spoke to People Magazine about Graziadei’s season. “We truly wish him nothing but the best,” Lawson told PEOPLE. “We saw how much of a lover boy Joey is and how much he wants his person. I do believe that he is going to have no problem finding that. He is an incredible person. We’re both rooting for him and rooting for his success.”

According to People, although Graziadei is a native of Pennsylvania, he announced in 2017 that he was moving to Hawaii.

According to his LinkedIn page, today he lives in Koloa Hawaii. “Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador. Tasked to build relationships with members, as well as guests, that will inspire engagement with the various activities available within the Club and throughout the island of Kaua`i. Some of those activities include Ocean Activities, Tennis, Pickleball, Golf, Hiking, Special Events, and More,” his page reads.

