Joey Graziadei Reveals Health Concern That Worsens With Stress

“Bachelor” Joey Graziadei has revealed the reason that he sometimes has “yellow eyes.

Previously Graziadei told US Magazine that he would explain why his eyes sometimes look yellow after fan concern started growing on social media.

Graziadei revealed on Instagram that he has Gilbert Syndrome. “Joey’s Yellow Eyes? It’s called Gilbert Syndrome,” the post says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Revealed That He Was Diagnosed With Gilbert Syndrome After Feeling Sick in High School

In the video, Graziadei said that he was diagnosed with Gilbert Syndrome in high school. He went to get blood tests after feeling sick.

“So we went and got a liver ultrasound,” he said in the video. “I went to other doctors. They found out that there was nothing that was necessarily wrong, like hepatitis.”

Graziadei revealed in the video that the symptom is just a yellowish tint to his eyes.

“At the end of the day I am told that I am healthy. It is something that affects the whites of my eyes. It makes it have those jaundice levels, which is why they look a little bit more yellow,” Graziadei said. “It’s something I want to pay attention to more going into this year. I want to get my health right.”

He said that it appeared that something might be wrong with his liver, but that ended up not being the case. He was sick for a week and a half, and then he had “blood work” done which showed his bilirubin count was high.

Graziadei said he is “healthy” but the syndrome is “worse when I have stress or lack of sleep,” which he said is worse when he is on television.

He said he was seeing “a lot of comments” about his yellow eyes.

“I am told that I am healthy,” Graziadei said in the video.

“I am healthy,” he repeated. He said he just needs to pay attention to “drinking more fluids.”

Joey Graziadei ‘Something Behind’ Fans Claims That He Has Yellow Eyes

According to the Mayo Clinic, Gilbert Syndrome “is a common, harmless liver condition in which the liver doesn’t properly process bilirubin. Bilirubin is produced by the breakdown of red blood cells.”

The Mayo Clinic explains, “Gilbert syndrome is an inherited genetic condition. You might not know you have Gilbert syndrome until it’s discovered by accident, such as when a blood test shows raised bilirubin levels. Gilbert syndrome requires no treatment.”

According to Mayo Clinic, “The most frequent sign of Gilbert syndrome is an occasional yellowish tinge of the skin and the whites of the eyes as a result of slightly higher levels of bilirubin in the blood.”

Graziadei previously told Us Magazine that there was something behind the yellow eyes issue.

“The eyes thing, I actually am probably going to post a video a little bit more about that later on and I can give some more insight,” Joey told Us. “There is something behind that and I’ll use the right space to be able to talk through that.”

Fans have posted about the yellow eye question on social media. “Is there a doctor around? His eyes are straight up yellow,” wrote one fan on February 20 on X.

“Those eyes were a little yellow my guy 👀😅” commented another fan in a TikTok video.

