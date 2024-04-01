Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson Have Been in Counseling Together

The finale of “The Bachelor” just aired, but Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson recently opened up about how much couples’ counseling they have been doing together.

Luckily, the counseling isn’t in place because of problems in the engaged pair’s relationship. Rather, the two are working together from the start to strengthen their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelsey Anderson & Joey Graziadei Have Embraced the Counseling

Graziadei and Anderson shared their experience with couples’ counseling in the March 28 episode of the Bachelor Nation podcast.

Anderson explained, “I think our therapist just really helped us see other’s perspectives in a lot of things.”

She shared that it’s “Really nice to sometimes just break down, like, there could have been like an argument that we had and we were already over it and completely good.” Through counseling, she added, “It was kind of fun to go back, break it down, and see how we could do it better.”

Their therapist has guided the couple on “How we can have better open communication and resolve [conflicts] in a healthier way.”

Graziadei added, “It’s learning different communication styles, stepping out of your own perspective, as she said, putting yourself in the other person’s shoes.”

He also noted through counseling they have been “Just learning more about each other and doing it in a healthy setting.”

That particular component of counseling, “The Bachelor” star noted, “Was the really special part of it for us.” Anderson added, “It was fun.”

‘The Bachelor’ Stars Plan to Continue Counseling

Graziadei and Anderson were then asked if they planned to continue couples’ counseling now that the finale has aired. “Yeah that was actually the advice that we got from other successful couples and people that we know,” he noted.

“The Bachelor” star added that the advice they got was that “The best time to do therapy is when things are good.” He added, “So we were so happy to start this and build that foundation and we’ve loved it so much that we’re going to continue to do it in the future, continue to just learn more about each other, and again, in a really healthy setting.”

Anderson explained, “There [were] some weeks where we would go into the counseling and she would ask us, ‘So, what do you want to talk about?’ We were just like, I don’t know, we had a great week.”

“The Bachelor” winner continued, “So she was really great at helping us also talk about things that we didn’t think about. I just really, I feel like [it] has helped build our relationship so much.”

Graziadei added that sometimes, the counseling gave them an opportunity to just celebrate victories. He noted that was a big part of the process. Anderson reiterated that it was also a chance to really appreciate one another.

The duo seems to be off to a solid start with their post-finale romance and “The Bachelor” fans will be eager to see how things go from here.