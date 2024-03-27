Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson Return to Social Media After ‘Bachelor’ Finale

The season 27 finale of “The Bachelor” gave viewers a show filled with romance and joy as Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson got engaged. Now that they don’t have to hide their happiness any longer, the lovebirds have returned to social media to publicly gush over one another.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Says He’s the ‘Luckiest Guy in the World’

On March 26, Graziadei posted a handful of photos on his Instagram page and gushed over Anderson. “Just checking in as the luckiest guy in the world,” “The Bachelor” star wrote.

Graziadei revealed that his “amazing experience” began in January 2023 when a show producer sent him a social media direct message. The producer asked if Graziadei might be interested in finding love via reality television, and he admitted he wasn’t sure initially.

“I now sit here today knowing that it was hands down the best decision of my life,” Graziadei added. He explained, “Everything that has happened since that day has led me to this remarkable woman who is unlike anyone I have met in my life.”

“The Bachelor” star noted his fiancee is “Kind, beautiful, goofy, original, authentic, and my bright light.”

He added, “I love you forever Kelsey. This is only the beginning.”

The top comment on the post contained a yellow heart emoji left by Graziadei’s runner-up, Daisy Kent.

“Your season made me believe in love again,” commented former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Dean Bell (formerly Unglert).

Dotun Olubeko, who received Charity Lawson’s final rose on “The Bachelorette” over Graziadei, commented on the post too. “Words can’t do justice but couldn’t be happier for you two. I see it, I feel it. Hell of a season and love story ❤ congratulations!”

The post received nearly 500,000 “likes” in just five hours. Both fans and Bachelor Nation alums flooded the comments section with love.

A supporter of the pair wrote, “SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP!!!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!!”

Kelsey Anderson Noted Graziadei Is Her ‘Best Friend’

A few hours later, Anderson shared her own Instagram post. She began the caption by writing, “I would like to introduce my fiance, Joseph Michael Graziadei AKA Joey, the (not applicable anymore) Bachelor.”

Anderson explained, “I came on The Bachelor excited to embrace a unique life experience.” She added, “I was open to love, but not set on it.”

“The Bachelor” winner revealed that during the first week of getting to know Graziadei, she “learned about Joey’s tattoos and motorcycle wreck.”

During the second week, Anderson indicated, she learned how Graziadei wanted the “Same, utterly obvious love” that his sister found with her husband.

“By the end I knew who he was at his core…I knew the kind of husband, father and friend he would be,” Anderson wrote. She described loving Graziadei as “Effortless like a beautiful sunny day.”

Anderson also wrote, “I love you so big, my sweet boy. Thank you for being my best friend above all. Now let’s go live our life!”

Graziadei immediately replied and wrote, “God I love you.”

Kent commented, “So happy for you both kels.”

Carly Monzo, Graziadei’s older sister, added, “That’s my future sister in law.”

A fan of the couple noted, “I never get this giddy over reality shows but you two together is ALL THE FEELS.”

“You guys are restoring my hope in this franchise,” another declared.