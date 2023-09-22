Joey Graziadei Reveals Why He Rejected Offers From Former ‘Bachelor’ Stars

Joey Graziadei is set to be the next star of “The Bachelor,” but he’s doing it his way.

While past stars of the ABC dating franchise have welcomed advice from past contestants, in a September 2023 interview, the 28-year-old tennis pro revealed he rejected offers of advice from several past leading men because he doesn’t want to skew his journey to find love.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Revealed Why He Doesn’t Want Advice From Past ‘Bachelor’ Stars

Graziadei, who was the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette,” told Entertainment Tonight that after his “Bachelor” role was announced, he heard from former leads Ben Higgins (season 20) and Arie Luyendyk Jr. (season 22), who offered him advice for the upcoming season.

“I was lucky enough that Ben Higgins sent me a DM, Arie did as well,” he told the outlet in September 2023. “A lot of guys just kind of wanted to at least send some support, saying they’d love seeing me last season and they wanted to make sure if I needed anything whatsoever, they would be there to help.”

The incoming “Bachelor” star added that while he appreciates “the love and support,” he turned down offers for advice in his messages back. “I really am excited to do it my own way,” he explained. “I don’t think I really need to look for advice from anyone. I think I’ve just got to look within. I’m here for a reason and I’m gonna do my best to show that.”

The last “Bachelor,” Zach Shallcross, did get advice when he was a star on the show earlier this year – and her received it from none other than former “Bachelor” star turned host, Jesse Palmer.

In January 2023, Palmer posted an Instagram reel to advise Shallcross: “I guess my number one tip would be don’t try to be the perfect Bachelor because it’s impossible to be that. Just be authentic and be yourself.”

Palmer’s second tip was: “Be vulnerable and really set the tone. When the women see you opening up, they’re going to want to do the same and reciprocate.”

Charity Lawson Also Offered Joey Graziadei a Few Tips

The former “Bachelor” stars weren’t the only people to offer Graziadei advice. Lawson also spoke out to offer him some tips. While speaking to The Wrap, “The Bachelorette” star warned her former beau not to look “too far down the road” because “things can change in a split second” on the ABC dating franchise.

“I think if anything he’ll see [that] as he embarks on this whole new journey, [it’s] not easy in any way [and] is going to require that intentionality from start to the very end,” Lawson added.

She also said her ex could have trouble during rose ceremonies. “I don’t know how Joey is when he says goodbyes,” Lawson said. “Rose ceremonies might be challenging. Trying to really tap in when you start having multiple feelings for several people — that gets hard … I think if he just takes it moment by moment, he’ll be just fine.”

Early filming for Graziadei’s season is just getting underway. In September 2023, he filmed part of his opening background package near his hometown in Collegeville, PA. “The Bachelor” star was greeted by fans as he filmed at a bakery in his Pennsylvania hometown.

Photos of his potential ladies – 32 in all – were posted by Cosmopolitan. ABC has not yet confirmed the cast list for his season.

In an interview on “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Graziadei said he doesn’t actually have a “type” when it comes to women.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that there isn’t a type; it’s more about the personality and the type of person,” he said. He did list traits that he is looking for in a future wife.

“I want someone adventurous, I want someone that’s going to love every day and try to make the most of it,” Joey shared. “So I don’t know what that looks like. I’m one of those people that believe I’ll know when I see it.”

