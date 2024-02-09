‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei Makes a ‘Pretty Big Mixup’ on Video

“Bachelor” Joey Graziadei failed an American history pop quiz on video when he mixed up a very famous American with a convicted murderer.

Graziadei made the flub in a video by Betches, which was posted to YouTube. In it, he confuses a famous U.S. Supreme Court justice with a famous murderer.

The pop quiz was geared toward testing Graziadei’s online knowledge.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Mixed Up Iconic U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Play

Graziadei was shown a picture of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who, according to Page Six, spent “eight years in prison for the death of her mother, Claudine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard, who suffered from Munchausen by proxy.”

“Do you know who this person is?” he was asked.

“I do know who this person is, is it Ruth, no?” he said. “Is it Ginsburg or something like that? Am I wrong?”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an iconic U.S. Supreme Court Justice, now deceased.

Graziadei then took another stab at it. “I know she had something where she went to jail because of her mom.”

He concluded, “I don’t know what I am saying.”

He got a lot of other questions wrong too. He was asked what animal Beyonce would want to be and answered lioness, when the correct answer was “whale.”

He was asked how Taylor Swift takes “her chicken fingers,” and he said, “I can’t get this wrong. There are too many Swifties out there.”

He guessed mayo with hot sauce but was told it was ketchup with seemingly Ranch.

Graziadei was asked what the acronym “IJBOL” means and theorized, “I just be out living,” when it actually stands for “I just burst out laughing.”

“I have a problem. I should have answered all of these questions. I am Joey Graziadei and I am chronically online,” he said.

A Former ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Says Graziadei’s Flub Was ‘a Pretty Big Mixup’

“That’s a pretty big mixup,” said Chris Bukowski, of “Bachelor in Paradise,” to Page Six.

But he added, “The guy’s probably being asked so many questions, like, you can’t be on all the time.”

Graziadei addressed the critics on his Instagram page, writing, “She looked like a Ruth and the only Ruth I had in my head was the late Supreme Court justice. I’ll never live this one down 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

People Magazine called the moment “cringeworthy.”

According to the Supreme Court bio for Ginsburg, “She was appointed a Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980. President Clinton nominated her as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, and she took her seat on August 10, 1993. Justice Ginsburg died on September 18, 2020.”

The bio continues,

She was a Professor of Law at Rutgers University School of Law from 1963–1972, and Columbia Law School from 1972–1980, and a fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences in Stanford, California from 1977–1978. In 1971, she co-founded the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, and served as the ACLU’s General Counsel from 1973–1980, and on the National Board of Directors from 1974–1980. She served on the Board and Executive Committee of the American Bar Foundation from 1979-1989, on the Board of Editors of the American Bar Association Journal from 1972-1978, and on the Council of the American Law Institute from 1978-1993.

