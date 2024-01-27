Fans Debate Possible Joey Graziadei ‘Hint’ About Hometowns

Joey Graziadei has given what some people think is a possible hint about who makes the hometown dates.

The comment came in a podcast with former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe. However, other people think fans are misconstruing how Graziadei meant the word “hometown.”

There is a Reddit thread devoted to the potential spoiler. “Joey reveals a hint on Kaitlyn’s interview today,” it reads.

However, some people don’t think Graziadei is using the word “hometowns” in the way some think.

Bristowe said that she tried to get “little teasers” out of Graziadei, commenting, “I think I cracked him a couple times.” She said people should watch “his facial expressions when I bring up girls’ names. I know Reddit does their thing.” Bristowe listed the women she liked in the premiere, describing Daisy Kent as a “Hallmark movie.” She also said she liked Lea Cayanan.

The Debate Was Over How Joey Graziadei Meant the Word ‘Hometown’

The possible hint came as Graziadei and Bristowe discussed a controversy over the show blurring out a Canadian flag that contestant Maria Georgas gave him in the premiere.

“That was something I saw online. I knew that would make you a little upset,” Graziadei said to Bristowe. “I can’t speak to that. I don’t know what was. I was laughing because I was watching that episode too. If you look in the background, of Maria’s doing her hometown, you can kind of see a Canada flag in the background.”

However, which “hometown” was Graziadei referring to? Some think he might have been referring to the hometown visits with finalists. However, some people think he was just referring to the introduction video which showed Gorgas in her hometown environment, including with her dad.

“It’s her intro package. That’s what he means by ‘doing her hometown,'” wrote one fan in the Reddit thread.

Georgas is from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada, according to ABC.

Reality Steve has revealed the final four who made it to hometown dates and the “Bachelor” winner here.

Joey Graziadei Told Kaitlyn Bristowe That He Is Getting Comfortable With ‘the TV Stuff’

Graziadei told Bristowe that it was weird how comfortable he was getting with the “TV stuff, being behind camera.”

He said he used to get “butterflies” when he was on “The Bachelorette.” Graziadei was the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Graziadei also revealed that he was in therapy. “The girls this season are amazing. They have beautiful stories,” he said. “They have all been through a lot in their lives.”

Graziadei talked about living with his sister. He said he had moments where he struggled this season as to whether they fell in love with him or “Joey the Bachelor.” He said he couldn’t say whether he is with someone.

Graziadei said that he was told the “ending is something that hasn’t happened before. That’s the best tease I can give.” He said he was “obviously emotional.” But he wouldn’t tell Bristowe more.

Graziadei said the “sisters added drama,” referring to the two siblings competing for his heart.

Bristowe and Graziadei also discussed how much fun they had at the golden wedding. She said about 10 people ended up with the flu but also that she had fun because of the open bar.

