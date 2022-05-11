Why ‘The Bachelorette’s’ JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Are Dealing With Divorce on TV

Although “Bachelor/Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher is marrying Jordan Rodgers this month, the couple will be talking about divorce quite a bit on their new TBS reality show “The Big D,” starting July 7. Although the couple will likely be in their own honeymoon stage for quite some time, the same cannot be said about the participants in their new reality series.

In this potentially explosive social experiment, 10 recently divorced couples travel to Costa Rica to date other people while living with their exes in a luxe resort. JoJo and Jordan host the show, helping to guide the recent singles through the dating process, while exploring any lingering feelings they may still be harboring for their former spouses.

A Little Backstory on JoJo and Jordan

JoJo Fletcher got engaged to Jordan Rodgers in 2016 at the end of season 12 of “The Bachelorette.” She was originally on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor,” where she was one of two women that Higgins professed his love to prior to decision day. JoJo was not surprisingly stunned when Higgins chose to propose to Lauren Bushnell instead of her. Higgins and Bushnell ended their engagement in May, 2017. The former bachelor has since gone on to marry Jessica Clarke. They tied the knot in November, 2021. In the meantime, JoJo was chosen to be the “Bachelorette,” where she met and fell in love with sports commentator and former football player, Jordan, who is the brother of famous quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

JoJo and Jordan told Variety that they are “excited to go on this adventure in paradise with romantic hopefuls as they step out of their comfort zones and face unconventional dating scenarios in hopes of finding new love.” In regard to why they chose to host the show, the couple professed, “After a year full of challenges, the opportunity to join forces with TBS and help people find love was a no-brainer.”

What Can Viewers Expect from this New Reality Show?

As if the premise of “The Big D” was not confounded enough, TBS reports that it is not just a dating show but also a competition. The network explains, “Each episode, one person who isn’t relationship material will be eliminated. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes’ honor—the possibilities are endless.” During their adventure, the divorced couples will participate in “relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating,” TBS says.

This is actually not the first time JoJo and Jordan have hosted a reality show together. In fact, this is their third go-around since they appeared on “The Bachelorette.” In 2019, they hosted a house flipping show on CNBC called “Cash Pad” (not to be confused with the now defunct ABC “Bachelor Pad” spinoff). The same year, they hosted Paramount Networks’ “Battle of The Fittest Couples,” where pairs competed for a $100,000 cash prize.

“The Big D” first airs July 7, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST on TBS.