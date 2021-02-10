Engaged ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Reveals Shocking Information About Their Relationship

It seems the Bachelor franchise trend is for people to get engaged on the show, and then break up a short while later. There are very few couples that go on to get married and have families nowadays.

One favorite Bachelor Nation couple is JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. The two got engaged on the finale of Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette nearly five years ago. They were supposed to tie the knot in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on their plans. Now, they’re hoping to get married in the coming months.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Fletcher revealed something really surprising about her relationship with Rodgers. She said that the two of them stayed together in the beginning because of the pressure they felt after doing the show.

“I think that was one of the reasons why we stayed together in the beginning. There were so many reasons why we thought we should not be together. I think, subconsciously for me, and for him, there was this pressure, not only from people that watch the show but, like, our family and our friends,” she told the outlet.

JoJo Fletcher Said That She & Jordan Rodgers no Longer Feel Pressure

Wanting to please your family when you’re in a relationship is one thing, but having the weight of millions of television views on your shoulders, is another level of stress and pressure. While Fletcher and Rodgers have always seemed so in love, it sounds like their relationship may have been challenging in the beginning.

Thankfully, the two stuck together and things worked out.

“Obviously, we’re far past that, but I think in the beginning, there is that sense of pressure,” Fletcher told Us Weekly.

The couple is looking toward the future, and is hopeful they will be able to exchange vows sometime soon. However, if COVID-19 continues to cause problems for their upcoming nuptials, the two are determined to see things through.

“I think that Jordan and I have decided, like, if it’s not going to work out to have this huge, extravagant wedding that we really have dreamed up, we’ll still do it on our own, together. We’ve been engaged — it will be five years by our new wedding day. If we have to push it another year — six years, crazy — we will get married no matter what,” Fletcher told People Magazine back in December.

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Are Currently Renovating a House Together

No only do Fletcher and Rodgers have a romantic relationship, but they’ve also built a professional relationship together as well. The two have been flipping houses together for a while now, even landing their own show called Cash Pad, which airs on CNBC.

The couple really seems to enjoy these renovations, and has purchased a few homes to flip and sell. They’ve been sharing some of their latest updates on their respective Instagram accounts.

Just a little while ago, Rodgers showed fans the inside of the latest flip, which is being nearly gutted by their team of workers.

