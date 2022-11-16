JoJo Fletcher Reveals If She and Jordan Rodgers Are Ready For Kids

Former “Bachelorette” Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher and her husband Jordan Rodgers may be adding a new addition to their family in the near future.

In a recent interview, JoJo spoke about starting a family with Jordan.

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Reveals When She Plans to Have Kids

JoJo met Jordan in 2016 on season 12 of the “Bachelorette.” The two formed an instant connection which led JoJo to gift Jordan the coveted “First Impression Rose” on night one.

In the season 12 finale, JoJo chose Jordan over Robby Hayes and the two got engaged in Thailand.

The two finally tied the knot in May 2022 after six years together. According to Us Weekly, the couple previously planned to get married in 2020 but the wedding was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a November 2022 interview with E! News, JoJo opened up about her and Jordan’s plans for the future, including when they plan to start a family.

“It’s gonna be one of those moments that happens when it happens,” JoJo said on the topic of having kids. “There’s days where we’re like, ‘We’re good.’ Then there are days where we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, wouldn’t it be great to have a little nugget running around—a mini me or mini you?'”

While JoJo didn’t reveal too much about her and Jordan’s baby plans, she did give fans a rough estimate of when they plan to start a family.

“It’s in the near future,” she told the outlet. “One to two years.”

JoJo and Jordan seem to be on the same page when it comes to having little ones. In an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly, the former football star spoke about having kids with JoJo.

“It’s kind of been [a conversation that’s] coming up a little bit more recently,” he told the publication.

“I think we’re at that time in our life where we’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ve got to have a kid tomorrow,'” he continued. “But also …. I don’t think we’ll wait a long time.”

“But that might not be right away,” he added.

JoJo Offers Here Condolences to Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia

The “Bachelor” and its subsequent spin-offs have produced their fair share of successful love stories but not every couple that has appeared on the show got their happily ever after.

In fact, both couples from the most recent season of the “Bachelorette” have since called it quits.

Rachel Recchia, who appeared alongside Gabby Windey as co-bachelorettes, broke off her engagement with Tino Franco before the finale aired. According to E! News, Rachel found out that Tino had cheated on her after the show wrapped filming.

In addition, news broke earlier this month that Gabby Windey ended her engagement with Erich Schwer. A source told E! News that Gabby ended the relationship because she felt Erich and her were not on the same page.

JoJo offered her condolences to the two women in a November interview with E! News.

“It’s always such a bummer when that doesn’t work out,” she told the publication. “Especially this soon, because I know right after the show you’re on this high and it’s such an amazing feeling. You’re with this person and you can share your love.”

JoJo also shared some encouraging words for the two ladies.

“Now they’re two single ladies and they can just go double date again,” the former “Bachelorette” joked.

“Bachelor in Paradise” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

