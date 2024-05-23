Kaity Biggar Shares Big Update on Relationship With Zach Shallcross

On May 19, “Bachelor” star Kaity Biggar shared a relationship update with fans. The two are not only still together, but they are still very much in love.

“Obsessed with everything about you,” she captioned an Instagram Reel of her and Zach Shallcross walking along a beach.

Biggar accepted Shallcross’ proposal on the finale of his season of “The Bachelor” back in 2023.

“Engagement was a big deal for me. I wasn’t just going to propose for the sake of proposing at the end of it. Either I was going to feel 100% confident or I wasn’t going to make a decision like that for myself. So I did think about it too much,” Shallcross said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour” podcast.

Fans Were Thrilled to Learn That Kaity Biggar & Zach Shallcross Are Still Going Strong

Biggar’s romantic video received quite a bit of positive feedback from “Bachelor” fans.

“So happy that you are both still happy and found each other! You never cared what people thought and just continued to nurture your relationship and it shows. That’s what makes it last. Wishing you both happiness always,” one person wrote.

“So perfect for each other; happy you found one another,” someone else added.

“Again one of the best bachelor stories besides Sean and Catherine! People didn’t think you would make it. We love everything about your story,” a third comment read.

“I love that you two do not give any bad vibes ANY power….you guys own it and make no apologies…please keep preserving and treasuring the love you two have. Your posts always make me [smile],” a fourth Instagram user said.

Kaity Biggar & Zach Shallcross Have Set a Wedding Date

Biggar and Shallcross are moving at their own pace but aren’t waiting too long to tie the knot. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in April, Biggar responded to a fan who inquired about a wedding date.

“October 2025 in Texas! We are meeting with a wedding planner next week,” Biggar responded. Further details about their upcoming nuptials or whether or not they will have a television wedding aren’t known at this time.

The couple marked one year of knowing one another in September 2023.

“This year has been filled with the best belly laughs, romantic dates, and unforgettable adventures. In this time, we have grown as individuals and as partners, learned from one another, and handled each others hearts with care,” Biggar captioned an Instagram post to mark the special day.

“We found love in a very unconventional way and although it was testing & unpredictable at times it has been my favorite adventure yet because it led me to you. I am beyond blessed to have you as my partner, confidant, and best friend. Thank you for waking up everyday, consistently, and giving me the sweetest and softest form of love. You have given my heart a home and I cannot wait for what’s to come. I love you very much,” she added.

Shallcross commented on the post, letting Biggar know exactly how he feels about her.

“You are my entire world babe! Living life with you has been all I could have imagined and so much more. You are the woman of my dreams and I appreciate every single thing you do. I will always protect your heart. I love you more,” he wrote.

READ NEXT: Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Share Big Family News