‘Bachelor’ Couple Shares Major Wedding News

A fan-favorite couple from “The Bachelor” is one step closer to getting married. Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar got engaged at the end of season 27 when it aired in March 2023. The two have been doing strong ever since then, and now, they are getting serious about planning their wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaity Biggar & Zach Shallcross Have Determined Some Wedding Day Details

On April 17, Biggar shared a wedding planning update in an Instagram Story. A fan of “The Bachelor” asked for wedding details and wondered if the couple would be back on television screens at some point.

Biggar replied, “October 2025 in Texas! We are meeting with a wedding planner next week!” As for returning to television screens, she shared, “And the second part of that question is for @bachelornation :).”

A screenshot of Biggar’s wedding date and location reply was shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit and fans had plenty to say about it.

“You can tell though it’s a very genuine and loving relationship that might make the distance,” one Redditor suggested.

“Such an underrated couple,” another Redditor wrote.

“I love them together! They seem so down to earth and compatible in real life which doesn’t seem common for couples once all the glitz and glamour of [Bachelor Nation] starts to dim,” someone else noted.

‘The Bachelor’ Lovebirds Have Embraced a Somewhat Quiet Life in Texas Together

The wedding update from Biggar came three months after “The Bachelor” couple moved into new place together. The two already both lived in Austin, Texas, when they filmed “The Bachelor.”

Shallcross is originally from California, while Biggar is Canadian. In April 2023, “The Bachelor” couple told Austin Monthly they were content to remain in Texas, at least for a while.

Shallcross explained, “Kaity and I, we wanted to get back to normal. We wanted to do our jobs and get back into normalcy as much as we can.”

He added, “You can just go to [Los Angeles] and then try to pursue that, which is totally fine. But for us, we love Austin.”

Biggar agreed. “We’re not really trying to be in the limelight; we’re just honestly trying to be normal.”

During that interview, published weeks after their “Bachelor” finale aired, Shallcross and Biggar noted they anticipated planning for a 2025 wedding date. They stuck to that plan, and have decided to do it in Texas where they already live.

“They lived in the same city, continue with normal jobs, have similar philosophies, interests, and senses of humour. They’re gonna go the long run,” declared another fan on Reddit.

“They’re such a stable couple. Zach may not have been everyone’s favorite Bachelor, but he was truly there for the right reasons,” noted someone else.

“These two have the bones to make it. So well matched,” added a different fan of the couple.

While answering “Bachelor” fan questions in her Instagram Stories, Biggar shared her favorite thing about Shallcross as well. “His heart. This man wakes up every morning and chooses to love me in the softest way.”

She continued, “He tells and shows me ALL the time how much he cares, loves, appreciates, and respects me as a partner, a friend, and a confidant.”

Biggar also gushed that Shallcross “Has the sweetest and purest soul a human could ever have.” “The Bachelor” star also admitted, “There’s truly always a moment in the day where I look over at him and think to myself how lucky I am to be this man’s future wife.”