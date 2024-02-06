Fans Worry After Kaity Biggar Seen Without Engagement Ring

“The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar got engaged during the finale of his season. The couple has seemed practically inseparable since the season 27 finale aired in March 2023 and attended the recent “Golden Wedding” for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Fans, however, recently noticed Biggar was not wearing her engagement ring in some social media posts. A few fans were quick to question her about it.

Is there trouble brewing in Shallcross and Biggar’s engagement? Luckily, that does not seem to be the case at all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaity Biggar Told a ‘Bachelor’ Fan the Ring Was in ABC’s Hands for a While

During an Instagram post that Biggar shared on January 22, “The Bachelor” star showed the process of making an ahi tuna poke bowl.

The video showed Biggar chopping ingredients and assembling the final dish. It was clear she did not have her engagement ring on throughout the video. Biggar received lots of comments on the meal itself. In addition, though, at least one “Bachelor” fan also mentioned the missing ring.

“Not me freaking out you and Zach broke up because you aren’t wearing your ring only to see him eating one of the bowls at the end,” one follower commented.

The questions arose on a TikTok post Biggar shared on February 3 too. This time, “The Bachelor” star responded to a fan wondering about the ring. In her reply, she provided some valuable insight into why she has not been wearing it.

The video showed Biggar and Shallcross taking a beginner sushi class together. One fan asked, “Random question!! How come you don’t wear your beautiful engagement ring anymore?”

Biggar replied, “I had to give it back to ABC for a little bit 😂.”

Several people followed up with questions asking why she had to give it back to the network for a while. Unfortunately, Biggar did not respond.

Biggar & Shallcross Are Making Plans for Their Future Together

Biggar’s comment was shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit and generated some buzz there too. Usually, when a franchise engagement ring is returned to the network, it is because a couple split.

Biggar sending her ring back to ABC for a while caused some confusion and curiosity. Luckily, Shallcross has continued to appear regularly in her social media posts. That suggests there probably is no reason to worry about an imminent split.

One Redditor mentioned a previous social media question and answer session Biggar did where she referenced her engagement ring. She apparently said she felt the ring was too big and not really her style. Given that, it may be that she simply doesn’t wear it during ordinary day-to-day activities.

Others speculated perhaps the ring needs repair or resizing, which ABC might handle. Another “Bachelor” fan also pointed out Biggar works as a nurse, “So makes sense for her not to wear it on a regular basis at work, especially as it’s so big.”

A Redditor suggested, “If she thought it was too big and didn’t really like the style on top of it, maybe they were able to negotiate a smaller ring in a different style by returning the one she had and waiting for the new one?”

“My guess is a stone fell out or got scratched. Admitting this would make Neil Lane look bad so she’s trying to save face,” someone else commented.

“Haha this reminds me of Michelle ‘letting her friend try on her engagement ring.’ Hopefully a way different outcome and reason though,” quipped a different Redditor.

That fan was referring to former “Bachelorette” Michelle Young and her engagement to her final rose recipient, Nayte Olukoya.

Young hung out with friends, without her ring, before the couple announced their split. She claimed she had just briefly taken it off so a friend could try it on.

Luckily, in the case of Shallcross and Biggar, everything seems to be going very well in their relationship. The couple recently moved into a new home together and they have talked about buying a house in Austin.

“The Bachelor” stars are also planning on a wedding in 2025. Given those recent life updates, the missing engagement ring doesn’t seem to have anything to do with Shallcross or their relationship.