Zach Shallcross & Kaity Biggar Make a Big Relationship Move

“The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar have been happily engaged since his season wrapped. They have not set a wedding date yet, as far as they have shared with Bachelor Nation fans. However, they did just take a significant step forward in their relationship.

Biggar and Shallcross just moved into their first house together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaity Biggar & Zach Shallcross Moved Right After the Holidays

On January 11, Biggar shared the news in an Instagram Story. A screenshot of the exciting update was also shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit. “Officially our new home,” she captioned the photo and she tagged Shallcross.

Biggar’s photo showed just a portion of the home, but it gave “The Bachelor” fans a taste of what they had chosen together. The house appeared to be a two-story white house with a black front door and black detailing. There was a patio along the front of the house and a covered carport.

As Bachelor Nation noted, part of Biggar’s Instagram Story video showed Shallcross and a moving truck next to the couple’s new home. So far, neither Biggar nor Shallcross have shared a bigger tour of the home.

The couple first moved in together in July 2023. In an Instagram post shared on July 9, Biggar noted she and Shallcross were “Officially roommates.” Before that, they both lived in Austin, Texas, but in separate places.

As Us Weekly reported in October 2023, Biggar shared via her Instagram Stories that their relationship “has gotten stronger since moving in together.”

‘The Bachelor’ Stars Hope to Buy a Home in Austin in the Coming Year

On December 13, “The Bachelor” stars shared some updates during an appearance on “Bachelor Happy Hour” with Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile. During their podcast appearance, the pair mentioned that Biggar was back to working in nursing, while Shallcross currently works from home.

Even though they just moved into their shared apartment a few months ago, they revealed their lease ended on January 1. They were in the middle of looking for a new apartment when they stopped by “Bachelor Happy Hour.” The couple indicated they were aiming to find somewhere that they could rent for a year.

Shallcross explained, “We’re looking to do one more year renting and then hopefully buy a house, or at least use this year, next year, to look for a home in Austin.

“The Bachelor” stars agreed that while neither of them is originally from Austin, it’s where they plan to stay for now. Biggar noted, “I think it just fits our vibe, our personality,” and has everything they’re looking for in a city.

The couple has indicated they anticipate getting married sometime in 2025. It seems quite a few “Bachelor” fans are thrilled to see Shallcross and Biggar doing so well together.

“As much bs Zach did in his season towards the end, I do think it’s gonna work out for them,” one fan noted on Reddit.

Another suggested, “Maybe this couple is actually gonna make it?!”

“I’m rooting for these two,” a third Redditor comment read.

“yknow. i think these goofballs could make it. specially after their hometown was zach just buying her groceries and building her ikea furniture lolz,” expressed a separate Redditor.