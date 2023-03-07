‘Bachelor’ Contestant Says Zach Shallcross Was Supposed to ‘Be My Husband’

A “Bachelor” contestant who did not make it to the final four has opened up about being sent home by Zach Shallcross, expressing how she thought they could go the distance in an interview with US Weekly.

Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers for the March 6, 2023, episode.

The episode showed Shallcross narrowing the women down to the final four, and he cut one woman who seemed to have a chance of making it the distance.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Woman Who Was Sent Home Said in a Magazine Interview That She Would Never Have Given Up on Zach Shallcross During the Show

That contestant who was sent home was, spoiler alert, Kat Izzo. She spoke to US Weekly about being cut.

“I did [feel blindsided],” she told the magazine. “I definitely could reflect on where my feelings were at in that moment, and they were feeling off. But I wasn’t thinking that that was gonna be something that overtook our relationship.”

According to US Weekly, Izzo continued, “We had one hard week, but we also had five good weeks. So I thought that was going to be something to show my family that like, ‘Yeah, sometimes we’re not perfect. Sometimes we struggle. But he’s wanting to love them through that.’ I was hoping that was going to be him. Unfortunately, it wasn’t. But it’s OK.”

She added, according to US Weekly: “I think that he showed me characteristics that I would definitely pursue even outside of here, like, his goofiness and his presence was something I like really was so drawn to. And even up until the point that we left, I was like, ‘What? You’re supposed to be my husband.’”

Izzo told the magazine: “But it’s OK! I mean, I never didn’t feel those feelings. Even when I was wanting to give up because it was hard, I was like, ‘Nope, this is my person at the end of this.’ I would never give up on it.”

Kat Izzo Upset Some Contestants When She Kissed Zach Shallcross Before Another Woman’s Date With Him

#TheBachelor Well Kat played her role perfectly and will be heading for Paradise. Probably blew her chance to be the next Bachelorette, but she will still make a good bit of coin from her "role" in this fiasco. — Anchboy71 (@anchboy71) March 7, 2023

Fans of the show will recall that Izzo caused some drama on the set when she kissed Shallcross right before Charity Lawson went on her one-on-one date with him. That did not sit right with some of the other women.

Contestant Brooklyn Willie was one of the contestants who was upset with Izzo over the move. Izzo also shared some choice words about Willie during the broadcast previously.

“With Brooklyn, the aggression has continued,” Izzo said during episode 6. “Now it’s like, you’re just being aggressive for no reason. You’re being aggressive to be mean. I have been nothing but supportive and pleasant to everyone throughout this. So, to be treated that way. It’s like, no. I’m not going to apologize for that.

A fan wrote on Twitter, “#TheBachelor Well Kat played her role perfectly and will be heading for Paradise. Probably blew her chance to be the next Bachelorette, but she will still make a good bit of coin from her ‘role’ in this fiasco.”

READ NEXT: Brianna Thorbourne Confessed to Having Doubt About Zach Shallcross