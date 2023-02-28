Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Adorable Baby Update That Made ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Swoon

Emily Maynard Johnson’s life has changed quite a bit since she was a contestant on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” She was engaged to Brad Womack after his season in 2011, and when that engagement faltered, she went on to hand out roses as she looked for love on reality television a second time. That journey led to an engagement to Jef Holm in 2012, but that engagement ended a few months later as well. Emily ultimately found love on her own, close to home, and as People detailed, she married Tyler Johnson in a beautiful surprise ceremony in June 2014. During her time on reality television, Emily frequently talked about how much she wanted to have more babies, and she certainly found what she wanted in her relationship with Tyler.

As “The Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” fans will remember, Emily was already a single mother to a little girl named Ricki when she was on the shows. After marrying Tyler, she added sons Jennings Tyler, Gibson Kyle, and Gatlin Avery in rapid succession, and then welcomed Magnolia Belle. In August 2022, Emily revealed she had just given birth to her sixth child, Jones West. The former “Bachelorette” also revealed Jones was diagnosed with Down syndrome. In her latest Instagram update, she showed her sweet bond with her youngest child, and “Bachelor Nation” gushed over it.

Emily Maynard Johnson Showed What Keeps Her ‘Busy’

On February 23, Emily posted a video on her Instagram page that showed her with Jones. “If I say I’m busy this is what I’m actually doing,” she explained in the caption. The video clip was a compilation of several different times the family interacted with Jones and got him smiling. It started with Emily tickling Jones as he displayed a huge smile, and one of her older sons did the same later in the clip. At another point, Tyler held Jones as they were at a restaurant, and Tyler got the little guy giggling as well.

Fellow “Bachelor Nation” veterans along with lots of fans commented on Emily’s post to gush over Jones. The “Bachelorette” star’s Instagram post received almost 35,000 likes, including ones from Trista Rehn Sutter, Ashley Iaconetti, and Whitney Bischoff Angel.

“So precious!” exclaimed former “Bachelorette” Desiree Hartsock Siegfried.

“This is so precious,” echoed Hannah Brown.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Loved Emily’s Adorable Update on Jones

In a January 3 Instagram post, Emily acknowledged “2022 was one of the hardest years of my life.” However, she also noted she was “seeing glimmers of hope and beauty that [could] only be one of those perfect, intangible ‘God gifts.'” The “Bachelorette” star explained she’d been told by other parents of kids with Down syndrome that when he hit milestones, they would feel like a big deal. Emily admitted, “I wasn’t sure what they meant by that until he smiled at me for the first time.” Judging by her new Instagram post, Jones’ smile has become quite irresistible for his family. Fans made it clear they could see why those moments were so special for Emily and the rest of the Johnson crew.

“Oh my ovaries, how sweet is he! Those belly laughs are everything!!” one fan commented.

“Best post I’ve seen in [a] long time,” added another.

“Can you say precious, perfect, beloved blessing?!?!!!!” gushed someone else.

“Good job, Emily [heart emoji] Jones is thriving and well and so are you [heart emoji] love seeing his updates!” read another comment.