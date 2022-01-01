Is One of Clayton Echard’s Ladies on the New Season of ‘Selling Sunset’?

Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” will hopefully feature him riding off into the sunset, but will it be with a “Selling Sunset” star?

One of the ladies cast to date ABC’s leading man has an interesting profession – and now fans are wondering if she’ll also appear on Netflix’s luxury real estate show.

Here’s what you need to know:

One of Clayton’s Ladies Works for the Oppenheim Group, the Real Estate Firm Featured on Netflix’s Selling Sunset

The women cast for Echard’s season have a variety of job titles—everything from bartender to a bar mitzvah dancer, according to Bachelor Nation – but one of them, Kate Gallivan, has the potential to add another reality show to her resume. The 32-year-old Nashville native is a real estate agent for the Oppenheim Group, the firm featured on “Selling Sunset.”

On the Oppenheim Group website, Gallivan’s bio reveals that she “moved to Los Angeles seven years ago and hit the ground running with a job in entertainment,” then moved to a real estate career in 2016. After working for Compass and for Figure 8 Realty, she was hired by The Oppenheim Group as a full-time agent in July 2021, according to Distractify.

But it is her stint on “The Bachelorette” that is causing some buzz among TV fans.

A post on the Chicks in the Office Instagram account noted, “Kate from Clayton’s upcoming season of the Bachelor works for the Oppenheim Group?! There for the right reasons or a bid for Selling Sunset?”

“No one is there for the right reasons anymore,” one commenter replied.

“What, pray tell is the ‘right reason’? There’s no such thing in love and roses! another wrote.

“The producers literally reach out to some of these contestants via social media,” another fan noted. “Of course, they’re going to take an opportunity to network more. Stop blaming the girls or contestants for not being there for the right reasons. “

Bit others were excited to see “The Bachelor” collide with “Selling Sunset.”

“The crossover we didn’t know we needed!” another wrote.

Selling Sunset Added New Cast Members for Season 4, But Will Kate Appear on Season 5?

“Selling Sunset” was a breakout hit when it dropped its first three seasons on Netflix in 2019 and 2020, per IMDb. The series originally starred a team of gorgeous real estate agents — Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, and Davina Potratz — as well as the Oppenheim Group’s bosses, twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim as they maneuvered deals to sell some of the most expensive properties in the Los Angeles area.

For season 4, two new cast members were brought in: Quinn’s arch-enemy Emma Herman and soap actress turned realtor Vanessa Villela, according to Screenrant. But there’s always room for another brokerage beauty, so fans will have to see if ‘The Bachelor’s” Kate Gallivan will score herself a slot on the Netflix show.

Season 5 of “Selling Sunset” just wrapped filming in mid-December, according to Cosmopolitan. Based on the show’s IMDb page, Gallivan does not appear to be on the cast—yet.

