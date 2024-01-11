Kathy Swarts Says a Contestant Made Her Sick at the Golden Wedding

Kathy Swarts revealed that Susan Noles made her sick at the “golden wedding,” but she seemed to think it was funny. Noles also joked about why the two women “can’t find a boyfriend” as the friends went on camera in matching robes after the “golden wedding.”

The comment came in the midst of an extended joking exchange between the two women, which they filmed in a hotel room two days after the wedding.

Both Noles and Swarts had important roles during the golden wedding between Theresa Nist and “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner. Noles officiated the ceremony and Swarts was an announcer.

They’ve also become fast friends, as their video, which was posted to Noles’ Facebook page, made clear. In it, they appeared to be having the time of their lives as they joked about the wedding’s aftermath.

In the Video, Kathy Swarts Revealed that Susan Noles Made Her Sick

“Really, you’re videoing this? This is us two days later,” Noles joked in the video clip, in which the women appeared to be having a blast.

“I still have my sunglasses on,” Swarts noted.

“It’s 90 degrees out, and Kathy’s got a roaring fire; no wonder I’m sick,” said Noles.

“And I’m freezing to death. This girl has the air conditioner at 50. Do you hear my voice? She’s sick. She made me sick,” Swarts said, but she clearly had no hard feelings about it.

“This is what it is to be golden,” joked Noles. “This is what we look like.”

“Why wouldn’t the single men out there want to slide into our DMs?” said Swarts..

“I don’t understand why we can’t find a boyfriend,” Noles said.

“I make coffee for you, I dressed sexy. What’s wrong?” smiles Swarts.

The Women Joked Around About Getting ‘Back to Normal

Noles said she was “sick in bed. She orders me a meal. Okay, here it comes. I don’t finish it all. Our friend Nancy decides to put it outside,” says Noles. “Nancy decides to put it outside; just tell you the clothes that are on our balcony right now.”

Swarts revealed, “It’s a mess in here because two days later-”

“Because I live with Kathy,” said Noles.

“Keep them on. Keep the glasses on. I’m still sensitive to light,” Swarts said, referring to her sunglasses, which she continued to wear in the video, which was filmed in a hotel room.’

“I do have a life,” Noles said. “I really do, and this is it.”

“We love you guys. We just need to get back to normal. Oh wait this is normal,” said Swarts.

Noles then suggested they “talk about the wedding for one second. We had the time of our life. I know it’s supposed to be about the bride and groom.”

On Instagram, Swarts shared a photo showing her hugging Nist at the golden wedding. “Sharing the love with Theresa,” she wrote.

In a later video posted to Noles’ Instagram page, the two women said they were heading home from the wedding. Noles confided that she was still feeling sick and couldn’t wait to get some antibiotics.

“We’ve had the best time. Absolutely the best time,” said Swarts. “And we hate to leave Palm Springs.”

Noles then revealed that the women are headed to St. Martaan next, after a brief stop at their homes, saying that Bachelor Nation has “not seen the last of us.”

