Kathy Swarts Almost Wore the Same Dress as Theresa Nist to the Final Special

Kathy Swarts has revealed that she almost wore the same dress as Theresa Nist to the live after-the-final rose special on “The Golden Bachelor.”

Swarts and Nist were the focal point of conflict during the series when Swarts called out Nist because she believed Nist was sharing too much information with her about “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and their dates. Swarts told Nist she wasn’t being thoughtful to Swarts, and Nist insisted that wasn’t her intent. Swarts famously told Nist to “zip it.”

Now Swarts has revealed she almost showed up wearing the same dress as Nist to the special following the final rose ceremony broadcast.

Kathy Swarts Revealed That She Initially Picked Out the Same Dress as Theresa Nist

Swarts made the revelation on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.” Nist wore a white dress with long sleeves during the live broadcast after the final rose episode. Swarts was among the other women in the audience, but she did not wear a matching dress.

“I went shopping for a dress for tonight,” Swarts said on the podcast. “You’re not going to believe this.”

Susan Noles was also on the podcast, and she confirmed that the story was true, saying, “She sent me the pictures, everything. I can prove this is true.”

According to Swarts, “The dress was the dress Theresa had on tonight. Can you imagine if I had shown up in that dress?” Swarts said she believed people would have accused her of stalking Nist.

Kathy Swarts Said She Decided Against Wearing the Dress Because It Seemed Too ‘Bridal’

Swarts explained why she rejected the dress.

“No one told me. I decided not to wear it because I thought, you know, she’s probably going to get engaged,” Swarts said on the podcast.

She said that the dress seemed like a “bridal” dress almost because it was white, which was another consideration.

Noles then accused Swarts of not telling the full truth about the dress.

“You didn’t think of her. You liked the other one better. Tell the truth,” Noles said on the podcast. “It was nothing to do with Theresa, we had no idea.”

According to Swarts, she realized her close call when Nist walked out on stage. “I go, ‘Oh my god. She’s got on my dress,'” she said on the podcast. “And I thought, can you imagine Bachelor Nation that would have said, ‘Not only does she tell her to zip it but she goes out and buys her dress.’”

Speaking of gowns, it turns out that the other finalist, Leslie Fhima did get a chance to try on the blue dress that she planned to wear for the final rose ceremony with Turner, Bachelor Nation reported. Turner told her that he was picking Nist before the final rose ceremony occurred, so she never got to wear the blue dress during the show itself, but she had already posed in it for a photo shoot, according to Bachelor Nation, which ran photos showing Fhima wearing the gown.

