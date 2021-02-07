Next ‘Bachelorette’ Spoiled by Reality Steve but This ‘Bachelor’ Star Claims it’s ‘False’

The next Bachelorette has unofficially been announced, with Reality Steve posting a “spoiler” ahead of the official announcement from ABC.

On Saturday, the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, took to Twitter to let fans of the show know that the announcement for the next Bachelorette would be made on social media. Usually, the announcement is made on the live After the Final Rose show. However, since it is presumed that ATFR is going to be pre-recorded this year due to COVID-19 precautions, things got a little mixed up.

Hours later, Reality Steve took to social media to share that Katie Thurston, the woman who arrived at Nemacolin Resort with a vibrator in her hand, was chosen as the new Bachelorette star.

Here’s what you need to know:

One of Matt James’ Ladies Replied ‘False’ to Reality Steve’s Tweet

Reality Steve seemed to get the intel he needed to give the public this information before ABC, which is pretty customary for him. He shared that The Women Tell All special episode was taped in Los Angeles last weekend, and that Thurston ended up being introduced during that show.

“At the ‘Women Tell All’ taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next ‘Bachelorette.’ Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt,” Reality Steve tweeted.

What’s interesting is that someone from Matt James‘ past was quick to respond. Mari Pepin, who has already been eliminated on The Bachelor left a one-word response to Steve’s tweet.

“False.”

It’s unclear if Pepin was referring to Katie being The Bachelorette, the announcement being part of the Women Tell All special, or Katie being eliminated during her one-on-one with Matt James. Fans were unclear as well, and began asking her questions.

“Mari, When you say false do you mean she was eliminated in the rose ceremony not the one on one because I am all for Katie as ‘Bachelorette’,” one Twitter user asked.

“Is she or not?” asked another.

A third accused the account of being fake. Although it’s not verified, the Twitter account is linked to Pepin’s Instagram account, which is verified.

Pepin hasn’t commented further.

Katie Thurston Hasn’t Given any Indication That She’s the Next ‘Bachelorette’

Thurston has been active on social media, but she has not given any type of clues or hints that she is the next Bachelorette. That is, of course, by design. She likely had to sign an NDA, which would keep her from saying anything, hint or otherwise.

Nonetheless, people sometimes make mistakes — but Thurston has been careful so far. Her most recent Instagram upload (above) is a selfie. She’s wearing a shirt with cats on it, and she made a joke that she wears what she wants, when she wants.

She also posted an old TikTok video to her Instagram stories that was pretty funny. But, again, nothing that indicates that she’s inked a deal to hand out roses next season.

The new season of The Bachelorette is slated to begin filming next month.

