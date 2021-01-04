Nemacolin Woodlands Resort Location: Where ‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Was Filmed

While season 25 of The Bachelor will feature its customary limo entrances on tonight’s premiere, Matt James’ contestants will not be stepping out to see the Bachelor Mansion. Instead, The Bachelor was filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

As with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, the season will be filmed entirely at one resort. The franchise shifted to this format to ensure safety protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic and its related travel restrictions.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve First Reported the Location

A couple sources told me about Nemacolin last week, and was finally able to confirm it this morning. Didn’t even think to look at the availability on their website. Hmmmm…closed mid Sept through Thanksgiving – exact dates the “Bachelor” has filmed the last 12 years… pic.twitter.com/KWE077BUCj — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 21, 2020

Reality Steve first reported the new location in August, tweeting, “A couple sources told me about Nemacolin last week, and was finally able to confirm it this morning. Didn’t even think to look at the availability on their website. Hmmmm…closed mid Sept through Thanksgiving – exact dates the ‘Bachelor’ has filmed the last 12 years…”

On December 15, the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort confirmed the news through their social media.

“We are incredibly proud to be the backdrop for the upcoming season of The Bachelor alongside hosting the cast and crew,” said Maggie Hardy Knox, Owner and President of 84 Lumber Company and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, in a discussion with the Daily Mail.

She continued, “During this unprecedented time, we are thrilled to be a safe haven and luxury destination for travelers to experience all that Nemacolin has to offer and looking forward to sharing our historic and eclectic property with viewers.”

The Resort May Look Familiar to Bachelor Nation Fans

Fans of Bachelor Nation may recognize the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort for its appearance in episode four of Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette.

Speculation was already growing around the resort as it became an increasingly featured part of various Bachelor alum’s recommendations and vacations.

According to Us Weekly, Jason Tartick was asked for his “favorite vacation spot” on Instagram. He answered, “I think [Nemacolin Woodlands Resort] is up there and I’m hearing rumblings this resort may be on our [TV] soon.”

The recently split couple, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, also provided the resort with a shout out during quarantine. Weber wrote, “Kell and I had the time of our lives at this gem of a resort. It was the perfect getaway.”

The Season Was Filmed in a Bubble

This season of The Bachelor was filmed in a “bubble.” This means all cast and crew were quarantined and tested for the coronavirus before filming, nobody left the bubble and all dates took place on the property.

ABC Entertainment’s Rob Mills spoke to Variety about the process, revealing extra women were brought in if needed, though no women tested positive for COVID-19.

“There was a ton of learning from the season of The Bachelorette that we were able to take and make this season of Bachelor even better. It is impressive – the bubble that they’ve devised is so fantastic. It really is the one way you can do it safely.”

This Will Not Look Like Last Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

As viewers will recall, the last season of The Bachelorette did film in a bubble, but at the La Quinta Resort and Club near Palm Springs, California. However, filming resulted in many complaints about the extreme heat.

Instead, this season was filmed in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

“Situated on 2,000 acres, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, located in the Laurel Highlands of Southwestern Pennsylvania, features luxurious guestrooms, suites, townhomes and luxury vacation homes,” according to the resort’s website. The location also features a golf course, spa, art exhibits, wildlife habitats, rock course and outdoor sports facility.

This season of The Bachelor will return tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

