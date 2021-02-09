Was This Major Reality Steve Spoiler Wrong?

It has been a few days since Reality Steve revealed the person that he believes will be the next Bachelorette. However, since his social media announcement, there has been a bit of he-said she-said since Steve’s spoiler, but things may be getting cleared up now. Maybe.

Reality Steve tweeted that Katie Thurston is ABC’s next Bachelorette.

“At the ‘Women Tell All’ taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next ‘Bachelorette.’ Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt,” Reality Steve tweeted. He immediately received an interesting response from one of Matt James‘ ladies, Mari Pepin.

“False,” Pepin tweeted in response to the tweet.

Then, as previously reported by Heavy, Thurston herself denied the information. She took to Instagram to share a post of herself to her Instagram story with the caption, “Reading my texts today like… news to me.”

So, what’s the real story? Who is the next Bachelorette?

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Has Doubled Down on His ‘Bachelorette’ Spoiler & Clarified Some Things

On Monday night, ahead of the new Bachelor episode, Reality Steve took to social media to double down on his original spoiler: Katie Thurston is your new Bachelorette. What Reality Steve corrected was a small mistake that he made in his original tweet.

“In regards to this tweet from Sat night, it’s wrong…& right. Katie was NOT announced as Bachette at WTA. Message I got was ‘it’s Katie and it came out at WTA.’ I thought that meant it happened there. But I’ve been told it’s confirmed it’s Katie and she’ll be named this week,” the popular blogger wrote.

Most fans are thrilled that ABC producers (supposedly) chose Thurston, who has proven to be a fan-favorite on The Bachelor. In his original tweet about the next Bachelorette, Reality Steve revealed that Thurston would be sent home by James on tonight’s episode — during her one-on-one date with him. If this happens, it could be the confirmation that many doubters need to truly believe that Thurston will be next up to hand out roses.

Thurston recently posted about tonight’s one-on-one. She took to her IG story to express her excitement for her one-on-one date, perhaps sarcastically, as she added “featuring Matt’s BFF” to the end of her caption.

Some Fans Are Wondering if Producers Were Testing the Waters With a Katie Thurston Reveal

Some fans are trying to figure out why Reality Steve’s spoiler was shot down by two people — including the rumored next Bachelorette herself. Some are wondering if producers leaked the information on purpose to try to gauge fans’ really feel about Thurston taking the helm.

“Lol. Maybe you were told the truth (and false) info to see everyone’s reaction? And now they officially made it Katie because of the positive reactions?” one Twitter user wrote.

“What I thought,” added another, agreeing with that theory.

“I’m wondering if the producers made her try and deny it in her IG story from yesterday when she could’ve just stayed silent. If that was what she was referring to anyways, which seemed like it,” tweeted another social media user.

While the public may never know what actually went down, it sounds like Reality Steve is confident, and — whether she’s ready to confirm it or not — Thurston is most likely the girl that gets the gig.

