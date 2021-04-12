‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s First Impression Rose Guy Revealed [Spoilers]

Bachelorette spoilers are starting to leak!

The new season of the show is well underway and Katie Thurston has been dating her guys for a few weeks now. The cast is currently filming at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya, which is located just outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Due to safety precautions taken because of the coronavirus pandemic, Katie’s entire season will be filmed at this location.

On Monday, April 12, Reality Steve revealed the very first official spoiler from Katie’s season.

Warning: If you do not wish to read any spoilers about The Bachelorette stop reading now.

On night one of filming, Katie gave out a first impression rose, which is tradition on the show. This rose is given to the person that the lead is most attracted to for whatever reason, be it physically, emotionally, or something else. Reality Steve has revealed that Katie gave her first impression rose to Greg Grippo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Greg Was Originally Cast for Clare Crawley’s Season but Didn’t Make the Cut

Greg may look familiar to you because he was originally cast for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. For whatever reason, Greg didn’t make the cut in one of the final rounds of casting, so he didn’t appear on her season. He did, however, make the cut for Katie’s season.

Greg is 27-years-old, and is from Edison, New Jersey. According a LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Greg, he graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2018, with a degree in business administration and management.

Shortly after leaving for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, Greg took his Instagram account private, which seems to be customary for folks filming the show. Given the fact that it’s still set to private, well, that’s a pretty good indicator that he’s still vying for Katie’s heart.

The Odds Are in Greg’s Favor to Win Katie’s Heart

Over the past several seasons of The Bachelorette, the first impression rose has held some weight. The women who have given out that rose have had some pretty good intuition, and many of the men who received it have gone on to propose on the finale.

According to Refinery29, there have been a total of six seasons in which the man who received the first impression rose on night one went on to “win” the whole show. Kaitlyn Bristowe chose Shawn Booth, JoJo Fletcher chose Jordan Rodgers, Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo, and Becca Kufrin chose Garrett Yrigoyen. Of those couples, only two are still together (JoJo/Jordan and Rachel/Bryan). However, the success rate seems pretty legit.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor has a much lower success rate when it comes to the first impression rose, but that isn’t here nor there at present time. As Refinery29 points out, whomever gets that first impression rose tends to stick around for quite a bit, so it’s fairly safe to assume that Katie and Greg are still dating!

The Bachelorette is set to premiere on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

