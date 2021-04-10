Rachael Kirkconnell Finds out Clare Crawley’s Concerns About Matt James Were Spot on

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James made headlines over the past week when they were spotted together in New York City. According to Reality Steve, Rachael flew to the Big Apple to be with Matt, as the two have reportedly kept in touch every day since the finale of The Bachelor aired.

On Friday, April 9, Reality Steve did an Instagram Live in which he told his followers that he had proof that Matt was trying to hook up with someone else — a woman named Grace from Florida — while he was in Florida last week. Evidently, someone came forward with this information, and Steve ended up talking to Grace. In fact, she even appeared on a subsequent Live, so fans got some first-hand information.

Steve went on to say that Rachael recently found out about Matt’s apparent wandering eye, and she left his apartment. The two had not spoken since that time, according to the blogger.

Now, former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley’s name is being thrown into the drama — but not for the reasons you might think. Fans of the show have been recalling the early drama between Clare and Matt before Clare’s season of the show. Lest we forget that Matt was supposed to date Clare on her season of the show.

Before the season started filming, Clare sent out some tweets that seemed very clearly aimed at Matt, according to E! News. Now that Matt has been caught trying to be with two women, the tweets from Clare are coming back to light.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Recently Responded to Someone’s Tweet About the ‘Warning’ She Gave About Matt Ahead of Her Season

On April 25, 2020, Clare took to Twitter to let people know that there was someone from her season who may have been there for the wrong reasons. The tweet came after Matt started a Cameo account (though he said he was donating the money to charity at the time).

“If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons,” she tweeted, adding the hashtag “don’t waste your time.”

In a subsequent tweet, Clare posted something more vague — but many believe this was still directed at Matt.

“Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me,” read the tweet.

Of course, Matt never ended up on Clare’s season of the show because he was offered the Bachelor role. And there was drama about that, too. Reports indicate that Clare didn’t find out that Matt was going to be The Bachelor until she saw it on social media. But that’s neither here nor there.

After the drama between Matt and Rachael surfaced on April 9, someone recalled Clare’s apparent warning about Matt, and tweeted about it. And Clare has since responded.

“Clare Crawley tried to warn Bachelor Nation about Matt James don’t forget! lol,” read the tweet. Clare responded with two simple, yet very telling emoji. She used the woman shrugging and the smirking face.

Chris Harrison Defended Matt & Said That Clare Didn’t Have any Issues With Him

After Clare accused an unnamed someone (presumably Matt) for going on The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons, the show’s host Chris Harrison spoke out. It seemed as though Chris was trying to smooth things over.

“First of all, everyone relax about the whole charity thing. Clare’s not against charity, she’s not against Matt doing charity. That’s fantastic and Matt, good on you for doing something during this quarantine that’s positive. But with that said, she’s not specifically talking about Matt, she’s just saying she’s living under a certain set of guidelines and rules because she’s the Bachelorette. She’s kind of already in our family, and she’s been respecting that,” Chris told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

“These guys aren’t living under those guidelines, because they’re not really part of our thing yet. And so they’re out living their life, and they’re kind of using having been picked to be on The Bachelorette as a bit of a bouncing point… so I think she’s just like, ‘Look, I wish everybody would respect the rules. We all play by the same rules, so when you come in, there is a sense of innocence and naivety and we can actually got through this.’..She’s not mad at Matt, and it’s all good. And she’s not mad at anybody doing things for charity first of all, don’t get mad at Clare.”

And then Tyler Cameron himself weighed in, saying: “She came at my boy a little bit, you know, that tweet…and the funny thing is Matt had a Cameo, but the guy she picked too had a Cameo. So, you know, it’s interesting,” he added.

