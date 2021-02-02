Katie Thurston’s TikTok Name & Best Viral Videos

While many contestants develop a following during or following their time on The Bachelor, fan-favorite Katie Thurston has already amassed a bit of a following on TikTok.

Currently using the handle, @ventwithkatie, her account focuses on adult content for the 18 and older crowd.

She has more followers on the video app, with 256,100 people tuning in to watch. She also has 1.4 million likes.

Here are some of her most viral videos:

She Once Bled on a Friend’s Face While Making Out

@ventwithkatie My first tinder date was my last with @andrewjrivers seven years ago. Give him a follow as part of my delayed apology 💁🏻‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Katie

In her first video to surpass more than 100,000 views, Thurston complained about a male comedian friend saying she was only getting views for being hot.

She then told a story about a time she kissed him, Andrew Rivers.

“Like seven years ago we made out, I had a bloody nose while we were making out and I bled all over his face. Somehow we stayed friends,” she said.

She Called Out Mean TikTok Trends

Thurston does not only preach kindness on The Bachelor. During a June 2020 TikTok, she slammed a trend trashing matches on dating apps.

“These gorgeous women are like, ‘Uh, I joined Hinge’ and it went like,” she sang mimicking the popular TikTok song. “And then they start publicly posting the profiles of the men that they’ve never met that they find unattractive.”

She continued, “Like why do you have to be mean to complete strangers and put them on blast like that? Like we all have our types, that’s okay, but to do that for laughs and likes and comments, like that’s f****ed up. I’m gonna take a page out of your book.”

She then opened a box designed to look like a book and said it was empty inside like the women who participate in the trend.

She Went Viral for Talking About Sex With Ghosts

@ventwithkatie Since they want to mute my video, let’s try reposting without hashtags and see what happens. I read the rules. I didn’t break any here. ♬ original sound – Katie

Viewers first met the “sex-positive” Thurston when she introduced her quarantine vibrator to Matt James after exiting the limo. So, it was not much of a surprise when her most-watched video was related to sex, albeit with a ghost.

“Be honest, who’s masturbating more than they normally do? I swear there was a day where I did it three times, just because I was bored and I could,” Thurston said in the video. “It’s like when you’re hungry and you open the fridge throughout the day, but it’s like the same stuff is in there. It’s not any better, but you just keep doing it. Like I’m literally getting tired of getting off on my own.”

Often trying to infuse humor into her conversations about sex, she then brought up possibly having sex with a ghost. She said, “In fact, I went to PornHub for the first time. That was an experience. I’ll save that for another video. But yeah, last night my phone fell off the nightstand by itself. And so my first thought was, ‘That was a f****** ghost.’ And then literally my second thought was, ‘I wonder if ghosts can have sex?’ Like if this ghost wanted to f*** me like I would let him or her like, whatever you’re a ghost, I don’t care. It’d be the most action I’ve had in months.”

She concluded, “I was like, ‘Where does this stem from?’ And then I remembered Casper. Casper was the first movie where I started feeling like tingly feelings over a cartoon.”

