Kelsey Anderson & Joey Graziadei Share Big Family Plans

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei aren’t rushing to tie the knot, but their family planning is in full swing.

In a March 28, 2024 interview, the newly engaged “The Bachelor” couple gave fans an update on their future plans, including how many kids they want—and their first baby’s pre-planned name!

Speaking on “The Viall Files” podcast, Graziadei shared, “We already have the name of our first kid figured out, so like we’re talking about this stuff.”

After Viall suggested, “You should say the name so no one can steal it,” Graziadei explained that they will use his fiancée’s surname for their first child.

“It’s easy because it would be taking her last name,” he said. “Anderson’s her last name, soon to obviously be her maiden name. And we kind of love it most for a girl and calling her Andi. So Anderson Graziadei was the idea of the first kid.”

In an interview with Extra, Kelsey talked about how she will change her last name to “Graziadei.” But she added, “I want to name my first kid Anderson, so it’ll still be around.”

“We’ve talked through the idea of what kids’ names will be, but there are no kids in the future, just quite yet,” Graziadei clarified.

Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson Want 3 Kids…Or 20

While speaking with Viall, Graziadei explained that he and Anderson want to “build a beautiful family” together.

“We definitely want kids,” “The Bachelor” star said. “One of the really special things, I don’t even know if it ever made it on the show, was that Kelsey always wanted to adopt. That was something that she was really big on and she wants to probably have like 20 kids. I would rather stay, I’d rather stay more in like the three range.

“But we’re taking things slow because I think that’s important after doing something like [‘The Bachelor’],” he added.

During his season on “The Bachelor,” Graziadei told contestant Lexi Young that he was looking for a two-to-three-year engagement followed by a couple years of marriage before starting a family. Young, who was vocal about her struggles with endometriosis, said she was on a “different timeline” and self-eliminated from the show.

“I was honest with everyone through the process, like what my idea was for this because it is different,” Graziadei told Viall. “Meeting someone on this show like it, I think it’d be wrong to jump into a marriage too quickly because we are learning and dating again. And we have so much to look forward to. But yeah, we decided that three-year engagement kind of made sense. That was what we were thinking. But we know that can change. Definitely want to have an ability to enjoy our marriage. Things happen, things change.”

Kelsey Anderson Revealed Where The Couple Will Live

On the “Viall Files” podcast, Anderson revealed that the couple will be doing “nonstop traveling” for the next several months. They will then hunker down in New Orleans, where she works.

Anderson said they would eventually settle not far from her fiancée’s hometown of Collegeville, PA. “I’ve always wanted to live in New York and so, and it’s close to Philly where a lot of his family is from,” she said. “So, you know, he was like, let’s live in New York then.”

Graziadei said he’s “excited” to move to the Big Apple.

In an interview with People magazine, Kelsey Anderson shared that she has “always” wanted to live in New York. “We’re young and I think now is the time to live in a tiny, cramped apartment together and experience it. Even if we hate it, at least we can say we did it,” she said.

