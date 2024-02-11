‘Bachelor’ Contestant Speaks Out After Maria Georgas-Sydney Gordon Situation

“Bachelor” contestant Kelsey Anderson has asked fans to “please give everyone grace.”

Her comments, which were posted on her Instagram page, did not mention anyone or anything specific. However, they came just days after a feud developed between two contestants, Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas, that led to an explosion of fan comments on social media, with many of them directed negatively toward Gordon.

Anderson is one of the contestants in Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelsey Anderson Asked Fans to Remember That the Women ‘in These Episodes Are Normal People’

Anderson posted the comments to her Instagram story. She has almost 12,000 followers on Instagram.

“With episodes coming out and drama starting, I want everyone to remember that the women in these episodes are normal people and have feelings, so please give everyone grace.”

Kelsey A. went on, saying, “You are allowed to think whatever you want, but that doesn’t always need to be commented on social media. Blowing out someone else’s candle doesn’t make yours shine any brighter.”

Anderson has made other posts about the show on her Instagram page. “Give me Joey & a KFC bucket and I’m good 🕴🏼🍗” she wrote with a post showing her with other contestants.

According to her “Bachelor” bio, Anderson is from New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Kelsey A. is really something special. The Southern sweetheart spent most of her childhood growing up in Germany on a U.S. military base, and she’s extremely close with her big, loving family,” the bio says. “The project manager now lives in New Orleans, where she enjoys taking the streetcar to new restaurants, walking around the French market, and having a picnic with her friends. Kelsey A. likes making thoughtful gifts for her partner when she’s in love, so hopefully Joey’s ready to be showered with homemade tokens of her affection. Kelsey A. wants to meet a man with a great sense of humor who’s understanding and who loves giving back as much as she does. She hopes to start her own nonprofit one day, and she’s hoping Joey is along for the ride.”

A Famous ‘Bachelor’ Alum Also Asked People to Be Kind

Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, a famous alum of “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” also spoke out, asking fans to be kind, although she specifically mentioned Gordon in her post.

“Please be kind to our friend Sydney. Sometimes you just have to have been there to understand why people make the moves they did.”

Iaconetti Haibon lives in Rhode Island, as does Gordon, who has done work for Iaconetti Haibon and her husband, Jared Haibon, on social media, according to US Weekly.

Iaconetti Haibon spoke to former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins on their “Almost Famous” podcast. “We hear Sydney say that she’s called her weird … stupid and embarrassing, and then there were a couple other things that I’ve heard that she’s called her but it did not make air,” Iaconetti Haibon said on the podcast.

“You’d have to think that Sydney is making that up, that she totally made that up out of thin air and told Joey about that so she’s a liar, or you can think that you just didn’t see her saying that on TV,” she said on the podcast.

“But I think because there is — seemingly — this is all an argument over nothing and it certainly is not just about Madina and the old comment, let’s just forget about that, that does not exist in my mind, barely during this episode. I think there’s a lot of context missing, and that’s what I’ll say.”

According to Bachelor Nation, Georgas also wrote about the situation on her Instagram story, saying, “Emotions are high, but please stay positive and kind to everyone involved.”

