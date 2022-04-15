Kendall Long Has Moved on From Joe Amabile: ‘I’m in Love’

Kendall Long has officially moved on from Joe Amabile — and she is in love.

Long and Amabile met in 2018 while filming “Bachelor in Paradise” together. Although they didn’t leave Mexico as a couple, they ended up rekindling their love after the show and dated for a couple of years. In January 2020, however, they split.

The reason for the split? Long wanted to live in California and Amabile wanted to stay in Chicago.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other,” the couple’s joint statement read, according to People magazine.

Long and Amabile came face-to-face on the beach once again when they both agreed to go on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2021. Although it seemed very emotional for Long, she appears to have gotten some closure. It helped, of course, that she watched her ex-boyfriend fall in love with someone else in front of her.

On April 8, 2022, Long revealed that she has found love again — and she introduced her boyfriend to the world (via Instagram).

Here’s what you need to know:

Long Is Dating an Aerospace Engineer

Long shared an Instagram post of her new beau, an aerospace engineer named Mitchell Sage. In his Instagram bio, Sage calls himself “half aerospace engineer, half athlete, half matured adult.” His account is private.

Long posted a few photos from the couple’s outings together.

“By the way, I’m in love,” Long captioned the post. “And just like our relationship, these pictures get progressively weirder,” he captioned continued.

Long received a great deal of support from Bachelor Nation, many of whom took to the comments section to wish the former reality star the best.

“Yayyy! He’s so cute!! So happy for you,” fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti Haibon wrote.

“So happy for you babe! Can’t wait for our double dates,” added former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin.

“So adorable,” former “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher commented.

Long didn’t reveal how long she and Sage have been together, nor did she share any plans for the future, but she looks very happy in the pics that she posted.

This Is Long’s First Relationship Since Her Split From Amabile

Long had a very hard time following her split from Amabile — and she talked about it on her podcast.

“I did not see it coming. Every relationship has issues, but I feel like — with Joe and I — we were best friends. Everything was fun, we were getting a dog together. We had just moved in,” Long said on her Down to Date podcast in February 2020. “I thought Joe and I were going to literally be married. If anyone knows me, I’m not the person that plans my wedding and I was literally doing that with Joe,” she added.

Meanwhile, Amabile found love on BiP and got engaged to Serena Pitt on the show. The two have moved to New York City together, and are moving ahead with their wedding plans.

